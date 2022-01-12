ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid bigger than Empire State Building to pass Earth

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 13 hours ago

( WJW ) – An asteroid that’s more than twice the height of the Empire State Building is set to pass Earth next week.

The asteroid, which NASA calls (7842) 1994 PC1, was actually first discovered in 1994. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it’s about 3,280 feet in diameter and is moving at 43,754 miles per hour.

While it will be close to Earth, it will safely pass even though NASA is categorizing the asteroid as “potentially hazardous.”

Potentially hazardous asteroids are defined as being more than about 460 feet in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles of the Earth’s orbit around the sun, according to NASA.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

According to earthsky.org , this asteroid will pass about 1.2 million miles away from Earth. That means skywatchers may be able to see it with a small telescope. The closest approach will be 4:51 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The asteroid won’t be this close to Earth again for at least 200 years.

Asteroids are small, rocky objects leftover from the solar system’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago. They orbit the sun and mostly live in the asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids are made of different kinds of rocks, and no two are alike.

FDA deregulates French dressing

Back in July, an asteroid called “2008Go20,” hurtled past Earth at 18,000 miles per hour. That asteroid was about the size of a stadium or three times the size of the Taj Mahal.

In March, the asteroid Apophis, roughly the size of three football fields, passed by Earth approximately 10.4 million miles away — nearly 44 times as far away as the moon.

Space.com

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander is first to find water on the moon up close

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander just marked a historic first: The spacecraft became the first to detect water on the moon at its landing site in real time. Chang'e 5 found water at its landing site near Oceanus Procellarum on the moon's near side, using an instrument that detects water by determining spectral reflectance measurements of regolith (soil) and rocks.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA’s Perseverance rover just choked on a Mars rock

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover has been quite busy of late, moving around on the surface of Mars taking in the sights as well as collecting sample cores from exposed rocks on the planet along with soil samples. Things had been going quite smoothly with the collection of the first five rock cores completed successfully, stored in tubes within the rover for a planned sample collection return mission in the future. However, things have gone a little awry with the collection of the sixth core sample (and seventh sample collection overall).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Saturn-like rings around the Sun stopped our planet becoming ‘super-Earth’, new study suggests

The Sun had rings of dust and gas similar to Saturn that may have played a vital role in the formation of the Earth, a new study suggests.“In the solar system, something happened to prevent the Earth from growing to become a much larger type of terrestrial planet called a super-Earth ,” Rice University astrophysicist André Izidoro, said.Super-Earths are massive rocky planets seen around at least 30 per cent of Sun-like stars in the galaxy.Using a supercomputer to simulate the formation of the solar system, the model produced rings around the Sun like those seen around young stars.The model assumes that three bands...
ASTRONOMY
Rochester Business Journal

L3Harris plays integral role in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

The world’s largest and most complex space science observatory launched last month and is readying to explore every phase of cosmic history, thanks to assistance from employees at L3Harris’ Space and Airborne Systems’ local operation. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a large, infrared-optimized telescope designed to study the formation of the first stars and galaxies, the evolution of galaxies, the production of ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘mini’ black hole hiding in tiny galaxy

Scientists have discovered a “mini” black hole in a small galaxy around 110 million light years away.The black hole has a mass approximately 200,000 times that of the Sun, and is buried in the Mrk 462 galaxy.Mrk 462 contains only several hundred million stars, compared to the hundred billion of our own Milky Way galaxy, and the miniature black hole located in it is only one of a handful ever found."This black hole in Mrk 462 is among the smallest of the supermassive, or monster, black holes," said Jack Parker of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. "Black holes like this...
ASTRONOMY
97X

Tuesdays Meteor is Twice as Massive as the Empire State Building

A meteor more than twice as massive as the Empire State Building is hurling it's way toward Earth! But don't worry...unlike the so-called planet-killer in the Netflix movie "Don't Look Up," this space rock will not take out mankind. On Tuesday, January 18th, at 3:51pm Central, the asteroid will be...
ASTRONOMY
