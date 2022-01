More Americans are growing their own food in 2022congerdesign/Pixabay. History shows during times of national crisis, interest in growing food at home surges. As inflation hits a record-setting high not seen in decades, Americans are turning to their backyards to cut down on grocery bills. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, seed companies have had trouble keeping up with customer orders. Similar surges in demand for seeds can be seen during former economic crises such as the dot com bubble burst and the stock market crash of 1987. While grocery store shelves remain empty of critical products and the inflation rate continues to climb (it was at a staggering 6.81% at the end of 2021), adults are growing their own vegetables and fruits and are finding new ways to become more self-sufficient.

1 DAY AGO