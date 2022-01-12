Jan. 6 wasn't our nation's darkest day -- David J. Rizzo

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol and one year later he recalled the violence and courage he witnessed that day. “January 6, 2021, was a terrible day for our nation,” the Republican congressman from the 9th District said of the rampage that ensued following then-President Donald Trump’s rally to supporters to contest the 2020 election results. “Having seen the rioting inside the Capitol up close, it is clear that many were there for one reason only, to create chaos, destruction, and mayhem. Some came carrying backpacks, tactical gear, and gas masks and attempted to force down the door to the House Chamber.”

