Jan. 6 wasn't our nation's darkest day -- David J. Rizzo

 13 hours ago

Friday’s letter to the editor “We saw Jan. 6 riot with our own eyes” called Jan. 6, 2021, “The darkest day in American history.” Everyone describes the acts of the riotous mob on that day as despicable and sad. But to say it was...

Jan. 6 was worst day in our history -- Phil Speth

Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in America's history. It was far worse than 9/11 or Dec. 7, 1941, because this attack came from Americans claiming to be patriotic. But patriots don't seek savage revenge for a legitimate election. Traitors do. Yet two-thirds of Republicans say it wasn't an...
Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered

NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy under siege, live-streamed in real time.
Opinion: Jan. 6 one of darkest day in American politics

Twelve-score and six years ago our forefathers took a solemn oath and pledged their very lives to protect this new nation from threats against the government, both foreign and domestic. America is approaching the first anniversary of the insurrection against the United States government. A date when a mob of...
Build Back Better isn't a path to socialism. It's an investment in our nation's children

Opinion by Jim Himes for CNN Business Perspectives. For far too many American children, the race is over before it really begins. Arbitrary factors like zip code, race and gender are determining whether those children prosper or are consigned to poverty. About half of children born into poverty in the US will spend at least half their childhoods poor. And they are much more likely to experience poverty in early adulthood as well. That's not how we understand the American Dream, and it's an eminently solvable problem.
UPDATE Jan. 6 one year later: Valley congressman recalls violence, courage on 'terrible day for our nation'

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol and one year later he recalled the violence and courage he witnessed that day. “January 6, 2021, was a terrible day for our nation,” the Republican congressman from the 9th District said of the rampage that ensued following then-President Donald Trump’s rally to supporters to contest the 2020 election results. “Having seen the rioting inside the Capitol up close, it is clear that many were there for one reason only, to create chaos, destruction, and mayhem. Some came carrying backpacks, tactical gear, and gas masks and attempted to force down the door to the House Chamber.”
Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden's speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
Who is Ray Epps? The Capitol riot figure who disappeared from the FBI's wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...
