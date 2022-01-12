ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nick Zano's Massive Muscles On 'Legends of Tomorrow' Are Modeled After This WWE Star

Cover picture for the articleNick Zano is sporting some massively large arms on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this week!. The actor, who plays Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel on the show, opened up ahead of the episode to share some details on what went in to creating the new biceps. “Real talk:...

spoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 7.10 - The Fixed Point - Press Release

"The Fixed Point" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE - The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this "fixed point" is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn's (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh (710). Original airdate 1/26/2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Everything Goes to Hell in "Lowest Common Denominator"

On January 19, DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return to the airwaves, moving to a new time slot and seemingly returning to Legends form a bit with an episode that blends time-travel, Hell, and reality TV. There also seems to be at least one romance moving from background to foreground, as Behrad asks Zari and Nate for advice about Astra, and there's...something...about Gideon's relationship with Gary. All in all, it seems like a little Legends madness and a bit of a change from the more straightforward plots that have driven season 7 so far. Maybe that's to be expected, with the team getting a time machine back and the big bad finally being revealed for the season.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

wvrdr_error_100 not found – DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 8pm on CW50. LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Fixed Point Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Fixed Point," the January 26 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode, set to be directed by former Legends series regular Maisie Richardson-Sellers, apparently centers on a fixed point represented by a bar frequented by time-travelers. Without much in the way of context, this sounds a bit like the bar in Shadowpact, which could be an interesting tertiary location for Legends stories to happen if there's a season 8 next year -- although obviously, that's making a couple of different leaps, and any or all of them could be wrong.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Midseason Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Paranoid Android", the midseason premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode is set to debut on Wednesday, January 12th. As we've seen in the previously released preview for the episode, android replacement versions of the Legends are operating in the timeline, but they aren't quite the Legends that we know and love. These replacements are brutal — and that's a big problem.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Paranoid Android – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50. SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh...
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8: Paranoid Android

Legends of Tomorrow returns from a brief winter hiatus with Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8, “Paranoid Android.”. When we left the Legends on Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 7, “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” they barely escaped an attack by android doppelgängers unleashed by the merciless version of Gideon Bishop created.
TV SERIES
