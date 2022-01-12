Mabel “Pat” (Johnson) Wright

Jason K. Spencer, 46, passed away Saturday December 25, 2021. He was the loving husband to Susana M. (Costa-Mota) Spencer for 25 years. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Newton T. and Katheryne J. (Long) Spencer; step son to Bill Mason. Jason was the loving father of Kassandra Spencer; brother of Keith Spencer and his wife Christy and Kevin Spencer and his wife Martha. He leaves behind Burland Burbette; who was a father figure to Jason. Jason was full of light; he was the life of the party. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor always made anyone around him laugh. He was a man of his word, if he said he was going to do something he did it, always staying in touch with everyone he cared about near and far. Jason was employed by Verizon since 1997 and worked as a splicer out of the New England way garage. He was a proud member of IBEW local 2323 and loyal member of the 2323 riding club, he had a passion for riding. It was with the RC where he became a beloved friend while supporting many labor and community organizations in their times of need. When Jason wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family in his free time; watching movies, going to dinner and traveling to new places together is what made him happy. He was a great husband and father. In Jason's youth, he enjoyed participating in freestyle rap battles; he could even bust a move and break dance on the dance floor. He was a big fan of the group called "Run DMC" and would always rap their songs anywhere anytime always leaving smiles on everyone's face with his gestures. Jason's genuine dedication in helping others is the reason why he became an organ donor and because of that he is able to save so many more lives. We are so proud of everything he has accomplished in life; he was loved and will be missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2-4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.

WARWICK, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO