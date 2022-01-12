ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabel “Pat” (Johnson) Wright

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMabel “Pat” (Johnson) Wright, 76, formerly of Bloomington, Minn., and Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, in Hibbing, Minn. She loved to feel the...

marshallradio.net

Thomas Spielmann

The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.
MARSHALL, MN
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
mygateway.news

Matthew Marose

Matthew Stuart Marose, age 53, of Elmwood, Wisconsin, died at his mother’s home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, Thursday, December 30, 2021. His passing was due to health complications that he suffered from the COVID-19 virus. Matthew was born February 27, 1968, in Evanston, Illinois, to Ronald and Susan (Repp) Marose....
MENOMONIE, WI
James Wright
warwickonline.com

Jason K. Spencer

Jason K. Spencer, 46, passed away Saturday December 25, 2021. He was the loving husband to Susana M. (Costa-Mota) Spencer for 25 years. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Newton T. and Katheryne J. (Long) Spencer; step son to Bill Mason. Jason was the loving father of Kassandra Spencer; brother of Keith Spencer and his wife Christy and Kevin Spencer and his wife Martha. He leaves behind Burland Burbette; who was a father figure to Jason. Jason was full of light; he was the life of the party. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor always made anyone around him laugh. He was a man of his word, if he said he was going to do something he did it, always staying in touch with everyone he cared about near and far. Jason was employed by Verizon since 1997 and worked as a splicer out of the New England way garage. He was a proud member of IBEW local 2323 and loyal member of the 2323 riding club, he had a passion for riding. It was with the RC where he became a beloved friend while supporting many labor and community organizations in their times of need. When Jason wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family in his free time; watching movies, going to dinner and traveling to new places together is what made him happy. He was a great husband and father. In Jason's youth, he enjoyed participating in freestyle rap battles; he could even bust a move and break dance on the dance floor. He was a big fan of the group called "Run DMC" and would always rap their songs anywhere anytime always leaving smiles on everyone's face with his gestures. Jason's genuine dedication in helping others is the reason why he became an organ donor and because of that he is able to save so many more lives. We are so proud of everything he has accomplished in life; he was loved and will be missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2-4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
myalbertlea.com

Alan J Christensen

Alan J Christensen, age 72, flew high with angels and was called home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021 at his home. He defied the odds of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) and stayed strong through 8 years of the cruel, terminal disease. A celebration of life visitation will be held...
ALBERT LEA, MN
warwickonline.com

Doreen F. Erwin

Doreen F. Erwin, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Violet M. (Young) Erwin and sister of the late Stanley E. Erwin. Doreen was employed in the Jewelry industry for many years before retiring and attended Hillsgrove House where she used her many gifts to serve others. She will be remembered as a woman who had great faith. Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/6/21

A memorial service will be held for Duane Ivan Johnson, age 86 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7th at Moscow Lutheran Church of rural Austin. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. Interment will take place at Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
Duxbury Clipper

Janet Pierce, 65

Janet (Bille) Pierce, 65, of Plymouth and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Duxbury and Canton, passed away from glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive terminal brain cancer on Dec. 30. She was diagnosed two months ago. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, raised in Canton, where she met her high school...
CANTON, MA
freedom929.com

ROBERT J. TINSKY

(FISHERS, INDIANA / OBLONG) The graveside funeral service for Minister Robert J. Tinsky, age 95, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Oblong, will be Sunday afternoon, January 9, at a little after 3:00, at the Oblong Cemetery. The visitation will be Sunday afternoon, January 9, from 1:00 until 3:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for lifelong Minister, Robert J. Tinsky, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Corydon Democrat

Linda R. Byrd

Linda Ruth Byrd, 71, Palmyra, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Chevrolet, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Darlene Boyles Johnson. She was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School and Spencerian Business College,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
iowa.media

Jackie Umland of Perry

Jacqueline Ellen Umland, 66, was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1955, the daughter of Billy Lee and Maureen Hansen, and she died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Bright Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Jackie married David Benjamin Umland on Dec. 15, 1979, in Adel. They lived in...
PERRY, IA
leesburg-news.com

Wanda Lee Altizer

Wanda Lee (Back, Wyatt) Altizer Born October 1927 Entered Heaven December 23, 2021. Wanda Altizer, who was raised in Corbin Kentucky, moved numerous times while saying, “Dennis, this is the last time I’m moving.” Firstly, she became part of the great Appalachian Migration to the “North” in 1955. Her first husband, Russell Wyatt, took a factory job in Ohio and then, a couple of years later, another GM factory job in Indiana. Wanda and the two youngsters became immigrants. The automobile factories paid a decent wage.
LARGO, FL
Alamosa Valley Courier

Jaydin Cruz

Jaydin was welcomed into the world on September 16, 2008 to the proud parents of Jacqueline Amber Jones and Joshua Steven Ray Cruz. He was raised by his “Nana” Jennifer Jones-Kelleher and his “Baboo” Scott Kelleher. He was the delight of the family; always happy and...
ALAMOSA, CO
dillontribune.com

Michael David Marsh

Michael David Marsh passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Mike was born in Sheridan, Montana, on July 27, 1974, to David and Kassie Marsh. He grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Beaverhead County High School in Dillon in 1993. Mike had the uncanny knack of being able to tear down and rebuild anything with an engine, even at a very young age. Mike worked for the service station in Sheridan throughout high school. After graduation, he went to Wyoming Tech in Laramie, Wyoming, and would graduate with a degree in diesel mechanics and business in 1994. After landing a job at Kenworth in Billings, Montana, Mike decided his roots were calling him home. He returned to Sheridan and picked right back up with his job at the service station for Andy Verhow. Mike then got a job at the Chevy Dealership in Dillon where he formed a close friendship with Doug Hale. The two opened and ran MD’s Auto Repair until Mike became the head mechanic of the Beaverhead County Road Department, where he worked until his passing.
DILLON, MT
inkfreenews.com

Christina Lynn Kuhn

Christina Lynn “Chrissy” Kuhn, 60, Syracuse, passed away at 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born Oct. 21, 1961, in Bay City, Mich. to Lloyd and Carol (Davies) Turner. She graduated from high school and from Anthem College with...
SYRACUSE, IN
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
nowhabersham.com

Paul Ray Maney

Paul Ray Maney, age 48, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. The family has established a GoFundMe account: https://gofund.me/f467014e. Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home and Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535....
ALTO, GA

