Steve Spurrier: Billy Napier’s army of UF staff members shows how college football has changed | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter …

It’s no secret that new Florida Gators coach Billy Napier has essentially been given a blank check in order to hire as many staff members as he needs to compete with Georgia, Alabama and the other big-boy programs in college football.

This personnel arms race was started years ago by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, whom I once wrote “has grad assistants who have grad assistants. He not only has a Coffee Making Coordinator, he has a Director of Cream and Sugar Dispersal.”

Likewise, Saban disciple Napier believes more staff has a direct correlation to more wins. Napier’s contract calls for a salary pool of $7.5 million annually ($1.3 million more than the Gators budgeted in 2021) for 10 full-time assistant coaches. Moreover, he has also been given a salary pool of $5 million annually for other football support staff members such as dozens of analysts, quality control coaches, video assistants, trainers, tutors, sports psychologists and nutritionists.

It just goes to show how much staff sizes have changed over the years in the big-money world of college football.

When I asked Steve Spurrier a few days ago how many nutritionists he had on his staff at Florida in the 1990s, the Head Ball Coach replied with a chuckle: “We had one, and it was me. I used to go around during meals and tell the players to stop eating just meat and potatoes and go put something green on their plates. That’s how we handled nutrition back then.” …

Short stuff: There are reports now that one of the reasons the Miami Dolphins shockingly fired coach Brian Flores earlier this week is because Flores didn’t have a good relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If that’s the case, I think I would have kept the coach and ditched the quarterback. Just sayin’ … Did you see where Vanderbilt, in an attempt to block the spread of COVID, is not allowing its students to attend basketball games but is allowing the general public? Translation: Who cares if COVID spreads throughout our city as long as it doesn’t spread throughout our campus. … Headline at Fark.com : “Chargers coach defends late-game timeout that eliminated his team from the playoffs. Chris Webber nods in agreement.” …

It was sad to hear about comedic legend Bob Saget being found dead in an Orlando hotel over the weekend. I met Saget once when he was a guest on my radio show back in 2011. He came straight from the airport after taking a redeye flight to Orlando and drove to the radio station during morning rush hour to promote an upcoming appearance at the Hard Rock Live. The man was not only really funny, he was an extremely hard worker and a consummate professional. RIP, Bobby. ... Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted he fell asleep Sunday night during the Raiders-Chargers game while his team’s playoff fate was being determined. Hey, at least Tomlin isn’t like Urban Meyer, who constantly fell asleep at the wheel during Jaguars’ games all season long. … Speaking of the Jags, how bad are they? So bad that one of the team’s big corporate partners, RoofClaim.com , is suing them to have the sponsorship deal revoked because the company is embarrassed to be associated with such a dysfunctional team. I feel your pain, RoofClaim.com , but I’m not sure there’s any legal precedent for canceling contracts based on organizational buffoonery and incompetence. ...

After Georgia won the national championship Monday, coach Kirby Smart got up on stage for the trophy presentation and exclaimed, “There’s going to be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight, baby!” It was his way of giving a historic shoutout to late Georgia radio play-by-play icon Larry Munson, who uttered a similar phrase during his legendary call after the Dawgs beat Florida on the miraculous Lindsay Scott catch-and-run in 1980 — the last time Georgia won a national title. Of course, there were some ignoramuses on Twitter who were blasting Smart for advocating vandalism. To those people, I say: Shut up. Just shut up. … Comedian Argus Hamilton on Oklahoma becoming a legalized marijuana boom state: “There is no God if the top-selling strain isn’t labeled the Bud Wilkinson.” ... Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has written an upcoming new book entitled Why I Stand , which details his decisions not to get vaccinated and not to kneel during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Good for J.I., but instead of Why I Stand , I think Magic fans would be far more interested in an Isaac book entitled When I’ll Play. ...

And speaking of the Magic: In the wake of the team giving president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond four-year contract extensions earlier this week, here’s hoping the management duo are still employed by the end of their deals. If they are, it means the rebuild is working; if they aren’t, it means the rebuild has failed, Weltman and Hammond will have been fired and the Magic will be on Rebuild No. 945 under yet another management team. … Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork is denying the internet reports that A&M boosters contributed $25 million in NIL deals to land this year’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country. I happen to believe Bjork. After all, this is the SEC, which means it was probably more like $50 million. …

Mikey likes: Bucs over Eagles by 14, Bengals over Raiders by 6, Bills over Patriots by 10, 49ers over Cowboys by 5 in Upset Special, Chiefs over Steelers by 21, Rams over Cardinals by 7, Novak Djokovic over Australian government because he’s the best player in the world.

Last word: “It’s a beautiful clear day in Beverly Hills. The sweet smell of Botox is in the air.” —– Bob Saget

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2