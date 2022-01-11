Healthy Soup Makes Eating Vegetables Easy

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.

