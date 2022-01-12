New winter storm headed toward Midwest, moving into Northeast by early next week

ABC News

NEW YORK — A winter storm is expected to bring up to 8 inches of snow across the Midwest beginning Thursday evening.

Winter storm watches are in effect for parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa into Friday.

The system is expected to move southeast this weekend.

Some southern states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, could see snow and ice.

The storm may then move up the East Coast, potentially bringing wintry impacts to the Northeast Sunday night through Monday.

In the meantime, the Northeast, which saw its coldest day in nearly three years on Tuesday, will experience another cold blast Saturday, with wind chills plunging below zero in New York City and across New England.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.