Investors ready for U.S. earnings as inflation worries run high

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 20 hours ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. companies will post results in the coming weeks on the final quarter of 2021 as investors worry about inflation’s impact on earnings and pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up the timeline for kicking off interest rate hikes. The concerns, along...

State
Georgia State
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Thursday morning, with the fastest U.S. inflation print in over three decades fueling expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as March 2022. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.96% by 9:03 PM ET (2:03 AM GMT)....
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Investors Digest U.S. Inflation Surge

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open in a cautious manner Thursday, as investors digest the latest red-hot U.S. inflation release, cementing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year,. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, while the dollar slipped as global investors assessed that strong U.S. inflation data was not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve’s already hawkish rates outlook. While the U.S. consumer price index rose 7% in the 12 months through...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

