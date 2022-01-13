ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Poudre School District January COVID-Protocols-Update

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 13 hours ago

The Poudre School District recently sent the following letter. The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) has requested that your school District forward this message to you. In the past few weeks Colorado has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Omicron...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
northfortynews

Opportunity to Join Wellington Fire’s Board of Directors

Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) is holding an election for three board of director positions on May 3, 2022. Self-Nomination forms and election information are now available for pickup at the WFPD Administrative offices at 8130 3rd Street by appointment only during regular business hours. Due to COVID, the Admin Offices are closed to walk-ins to protect you and staff, ensuring no disruption to our emergency response. Contact Ashley Macdonald at 970-302-6943 to schedule an appointment.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

New Colorado Minimum Wage Went into Effect January 1

The new Colorado minimum wage rose on January 1, 2022, to $12.56 or $9.54 for those receiving enough tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12.00 by 2020).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Larimer County, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
northfortynews

2022 Budget Approved, Weld County Reports It’s in Excellent Financial Condition

The Weld County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 2022 budget for the gross amount of $374,739,671. The board also extended the 20+ year practice of charging below the TABOR limit (which is 22.038 mills) for property taxes by agreeing to keep the mill levy at 15.038 mills. The county is in excellent financial condition with no debt, no sales tax, one of the lowest mill levies among all Colorado counties, a significant cash reserve, and a fully-funded pension plan. The major factors impacting the 2022 budget continue to be dominated by oil and gas development in Weld County, population growth, state and federal budget issues, service restructuring in Weld County Government, and the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economy.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Purchases the Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Adams County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has closed on a real estate transaction for the purchase of the Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Adams County. CPW will take over ownership of the shooting park and will manage it as a state recreation area. The agency entered into a concessionaire agreement with its previous Vice President of Marketing, Cory Kraft, who will continue to run the facility under CPW ownership.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Yvonne Myers Joins Fort Collins Chamber Team

Community Advocate and Leader Hired as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the hiring of Yvonne Myers as its Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Myers will start her new position at the Chamber in mid-January 2022. “Yvonne’s dedication and commitment...
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Poudre School District#School Districts#Covid Protocols#Lcdhe#Omicron
northfortynews

Poudre Schools: 2-hour Delayed Start Thursday, January 6

Poudre School District schools will start two hours later than normal on Thursday, January 6, due to severe weather and road conditions. Here is what you can expect:. Bus pick-up times: Buses will pick up students at bus stops 2 hours later than the regular schedule. Road conditions may increase travel time for buses and students may have a longer wait time at bus stops.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Evans Water Efficiency Subrecipient Agreement Approved

The second of three sub-recipient agreements for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects has been approved by the Weld County Board of Commissioners. “This agreement between the county and City of Evans marks a crucial milestone for this project,” Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno said. “It identifies the scope of the project, reimbursement process, and requirements the city must follow.”
EVANS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northfortynews

Resolve to Become a Red Cross Volunteer in 2022

Join Those Heroic Individuals Who Give Their Time to Help Those in Need. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming asks that you consider making a meaningful choice in 2022 by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Locally, 1,670 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part...
CHARITIES
northfortynews

Town of Severance Announces Halt on New Growth as a Result of Water Moratorium

The Town of Severance has a very robust water portfolio and an abundance of actual water to provide to current and future residents. However, the Town only has one provider to treat our water. Until additional providers are secured, or North Weld County Water District lifts their moratorium, the Town of Severance will not issue new building permits. This means that current construction in subdivisions will come to a halt and remain unfinished. This also means there will be no new growth, which does include the possibilities of new commercial services. This additionally means the Town Council has postponed several Town projects as this moratorium affects the Town’s annual budget by nearly $2 million. The Town of Severance Town Council and Management will remain diligent in addressing this issue and making sure it is resolved not only now, but for the future of our Town. We will keep you informed as more information is available.
SEVERANCE, CO
northfortynews

Top 5 Work-Related Injuries and How to Handle Them

It’s not unusual for accidents to occur in the workplace. While good management may try to minimize workplace injuries as much as possible, they should also put in place measures to address them in the event that they happen. Here’s a list of the top five workplace injuries:
JOBS
northfortynews

Larimer County Mental Health and Crisis Services

There are many great Mental Health service providers throughout Larimer County. Whether is a listening ear or a supportive group to full-on crisis support. Below are more details on how to access resources. Larimer County Crisis Resources. If you or someone you know is experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis,...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Wellington’s Bulk Water Station is Back in Action

Wellington’s bulk Water Station, located at 4012 Grant Ave, allows residents to purchase potable water. Many rural residents do not have Well water or city water on their properties. These residents will fill water tanks at the Water station and haul them to their properties to provide water for their home, acreage, and animals.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy