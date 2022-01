BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — According to University of California researchers, an estimated 371,000 Californians rely on drinking water that may contain high levels of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, nitrate or hexavalent chromium. The study, published in the current edition of the American Journal of Public Health, was the first to quantify the average concentrations of multiple chemical contaminants in both community water systems and domestic well areas statewide. “Our data strongly indicate that a large number of people who rely on domestic wells are likely drinking water with high levels of contaminants and suggest locations where we should begin targeted assessments...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO