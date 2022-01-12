ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

WLUC

H&R Block gives advice ahead of tax season

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording from the TV6 News Tonight. Dickinson County pharmacy offers walk-in vaccinations. This is a recording from the TV6 News Tonight. The Room at the Inn provides warmth for those in need. Updated: 23 hours ago. This is...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Things got contentious Wednesday night during the Ishpeming City Council meeting. Before the council, a renewal of City Manager Craig Cugini’s contract. It was set to expire February 2, but after tonight’s meeting it’s been extended five years. It includes a salary increase that brings...
ISHPEMING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New COVID-19 testing location in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To help identify new cases of COVID 19 and prevent the spread in the community, the Grand Traverse County Health Department is opening a new COVID-19 testing site. The health department has partnered with Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport and the Michigan National Guard...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
City
Negaunee, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Negaunee, MI
Government
WLUC

Dickinson County pharmacy offers walk-in vaccinations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment can sometimes take weeks. The Drug Store in Iron Mountain offers walk-in vaccinations that can take less than 20 minutes. “People have busy schedules, and it is hard sometimes to get an appointment or make an appointment. We...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator retires

This is a recording from the TV6 News Tonight. City of Ishpeming works to removing snow after winter storm. This is a recording from the TV6 Early News. Michigan Attorney General warns of fake at-home COVID tests. Updated: 7 hours ago. This is a recording from the TV6 Early News.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
#Department Of Agriculture#City Of Negaunee
peoriastandard.com

Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in Hanna City in Q1

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in the first quarter in Hanna City, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
HANNA CITY, IL
Hoptown Chronicle

Christian County eligible for low-interest USDA loans to repair agricultural damage from December tornadoes

The low-interest loans can be used for physical losses and to help "repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses." Christian County is one of several counties affected by the December storms that produced tornadoes and high winds throughout...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marijuana Business Removes Houghton Billboard After Complaints

This fall, The Fire Station Cannabis Co. leased all of the available sign spaces on a billboard sign in Downtown Houghton on Sharon Avenue that has existed for over 30 years. After installing signage at the location in early November to direct customers to its storefront, The Fire Station learned the sign was cause for concern for some city officials and residents. As an act of good faith, TFS, along with the owner of the sign, decided to remove the sign while the legal teams for the city and the company could sort out who owns the parcel of land where the sign was located.
HOUGHTON, MI
KFVS12

Low-interest USDA loans available for eligible Western Ky. tornado victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Department of Agricultural (USDA) low-interest loans are now available for eligible residents impacted by December’s severe weather in nearly every western Kentucky county in the Heartland. The low-interest loans are for physical losses that can help farmers and ranchers recover from the storms that...
AGRICULTURE
KFVS12

KY USDA loans for storm damage

Governor Parson delivers state of the state address. President Biden approves disaster declaration. Safety precautions to keep in mind when using a space heater in your home. Carter County Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits. Honor flight returns. Updated: 6 hours ago. Veterans honor flight of Southern Ill....
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Marquette Food Co-Op moving forward with expansion plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Food Co-Op has been known for its Washington Street location for years. Since September, it has been looking to expand with a smaller location at the upcoming Third Street Marketplace, the former location of Valle’s Village Market which closed in 2018. Shortly before Christmas,...
MARQUETTE, MI
wpsdlocal6.com

Several Kentucky counties now eligible for USDA loans to repair agricultural damage

Several Western Kentucky counties that experienced damage from the Dec. 10 tornadoes are now eligible for low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The low-interest loans offered by USDA are for physical losses and can help producers repair or replace damaged property. Examples of property commonly damaged include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.
KENTUCKY STATE

