Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Got Engaged

By Olivia Truffaut-Wong
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI guess the time Machine Gun Kelly accidentally stabbed himself in the hand trying to impress Megan Fox was worth it after all because these twin flames just got engaged. The sometimes cringe, but always intense couple announced the news on their separate Instagram pages, with Megan posting a video of...

