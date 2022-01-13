ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Stout Peristaltic Pump Fabricated From Scratch

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe peristaltic pump is perhaps most well known for its ability to pump fluids without the pump mechanism coming into contact with the working fluid. This is key for food-safe applications and other situations where a pump could contaminate the fluid. [Maciej Nowak] has built a great example of such a...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A Quirky Welder Built a Security Patrol Robot with Fists Using Scrap Metal

Making headlines with his quirky inventions, 31-year-old Geng Shuai is a former welder from Hebei, China. Nicknamed "useless Edison" by the internet, Geng got famous for his useless but ingenious inventions including a meat cleaver smartphone case, a barbecue foosball table, a self-defense sword tie, and an earthquake-proof noodle bowl. At the time of writing this article, he has 163.000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
ENGINEERING
Mens Journal

Acebeam Is at the Cutting Edge of Everyday-Carry Flashlight Design

This article was produced in partnership with Acebeam. When it comes to picking a flashlight, people are used to making compromises. If it’s powerful, it’s too big to conveniently carry. If it’s compact, the beam is too weak for critical scenarios. If it’s powerful and compact, the battery doesn’t last. All too often, we’re caught in the dark.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Electronic Drum Toy Built From Scratch

Drum kits used to be key to any serious band, however, these days, much of our music is created on computer or using a drum machine instead. [spanceac] has built a simple example of the latter, using a microcontroller to build a basic sample-based drum toy. The brains of the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Motor#Design#Stout Peristaltic Pump
Gadget Flow

hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve features thick wool to protect your device from scratches

Cushion your laptop during transportation and storage with the hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve. Compatible with the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the felted wool protects your device from scratches and bumps when you’re on the go. And the rich vegetable-tanned leather accents provide a stunning finish while enhancing durability. Best of all, it doesn’t add much bulk, making it lightweight to carry anywhere. Moreover, it provides a snug fit for your device to eliminate any knocks and bumps. So you can use it solely as a storage sleeve or pack it into your laptop bag for added protection. Made in Italy, it’s functional while also boasting a luxurious finish you’ll be proud to take along to business meetings.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Production PCB And Pogo Pins Produce A Clever Test Jig

[Hans Summers] runs a site qrp-labs.com, selling self-assembly kits mostly for radio gear and GPS applications, and had some production problems with his QCX-mini QRP transceiver kit. They were using an assembly house that had some problems with a sub-contractor going under during the pandemic, and the replacement service was somewhat below the expected level of quality, resulting in a significant number of SMT populated boards coming out non-functional. Obviously, not wanting to pass these on to customers as a debug problem, they set to work on an in-house QA test jig, to give them the confidence to ship kits again. The resulting functional test jig, (video, embedded below) takes a fairly interesting approach. Skip the video to 9:00 for the description of the test jig and detailed test descriptions.
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Hidden Shaft And Gears Make This Hollow Clock Go

[shiura]’s Hollow Clock 3 is a fantastic 3D printed take on a clock movement that uses a hidden mechanism to pull off its unusual operation. The Hollow Clock has no face, just an open space with an hour and minute hand that move as expected. Only the longer minute hand has any apparent connection to the rest of the clock body, with the rest appearing to hang in the air.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

A Simple EMF Detector And Electroscope You Can Make From Junk Box Parts

Electromagnetic fields are everywhere, all around us. Some are generated naturally, but in vast majority of cases, it’s we humans that are generating them with artificial, electronic means. Everything from your mobile phone to the toaster will emit some sort of signal, be it intentional or not. So we think it only befits the general electronics-orientated hacker to have some way of sniffing around for these signals, so here is [Mirko Pavleski] with his take on a very simple pair of instruments to detect both static and dynamic electromagnetic fields.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Soldering A Heated Bed

There’s an old saying about something being a “drop in the ocean.” That’s how I felt faced with the prospect of replacing a 12 V heated bed on my printer with a new 24 V one. The old bed had a nice connector assembled from the factory, although I had replaced the cable long ago due to heating issues with that particular printer. The new bed, however, just had bare copper pads.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Adding An Audio Jack To Classic Headphones Is A Nifty Upgrade

One of the most common ways to junk a pair of headphones is to damage the cord. Obviously, the lead can be repaired, but it involves busting out the soldering iron and can be tedious when dealing with the tiny little coated wires. [mauriziomiscio.mm] has a way of dealing with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hackaday.com

Falling Down The Carbon Rabbit Hole

Research projects have a funny way of getting blown out of proportion by the non-experts, over-promising the often relatively small success that the dedicated folks doing the science have managed to eke out. Scaling-up cost-effectively is one of the biggest killers for commercializing research, which is why recent developments in creating carbon nanotube transistors have us hopeful.
CHEMISTRY
BobVila

How to Build a Closet From Scratch

Few of us ever seem to have enough storage. Freestanding wardrobes are often expensive, never seem to be arranged how we would like, and seldom match the decor. Another solution is a reach-in wall closet, built to precise custom requirements. It can make the best possible use of the available space, and you can save a bundle if you do the job yourself. This article gives simple, start-to-finish instructions while providing the flexibility of custom adjustments necessary to suit any home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hackaday.com

This Little Minecraft Mine Cart Of Mine

[Joel] of Joel Creates loves trains and Minecraft. So what better way to combine them than to make a real-life electric mine cart and ride it around?. At first glance, it seems pretty straightforward. Four wheels, each with a flange, mounted to a box with a motor. In practice, it was a little more complex than that. Just finding a spot of track to even ride on is tricky. Most “abandoned” tracks that you might see around your city often aren’t all that abandoned. Luckily for [Joel], he remembered an amusement park in the area that he went to as a kid, which he remembered having a decent amount of track. Additionally, the rails were smaller and closer to the scale of a real Minecraft track where one block is 1 meter. After calling up the owner and receiving permission, Joel began to build his cart.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Blink An LED On A PIC32 With Rust, Easily

Got a PIC32 microcontroller and a healthy curiousity about the Rust programming language and its low-level capabilities, but unsure how to squash the two of them together with a minimum of hassle? If that’s the case, then today is your lucky day!. [Harry Gill] has you covered with his...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackaday.com

How Do Capacitors Work?

If you are like [The Science Asylum], you might wonder how a capacitor can work since, at their core, they are nothing more than a gap filled with air or another insulator. He explains how in a recent video you can see below. Of course, at DC, a capacitor doesn’t...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Portable PI Powered Music Player

There was a brief time in the early 2000s when we carried cellphones, wallets, keys, and a bespoke digital media player loaded with a small selection of our music libraries. Devices like iPods, Zunes, Sandisk Sansa, and iRiver. Then as cell phones gained more storage and processing power, the two devices became one, and audio players slipped to obscurity as sports accessories. Perhaps in that vein, [BalderDragonSlayer] made his own Raspberry Pi-powered media player.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

How Many Wires Do You Need To Measure A Resistor?

Measuring resistance doesn’t seem to be a big deal. Put your meter leads across two wires or terminals and read the value, right? Most of the time that is good enough, but sometimes you need better methods and for those, you need more wires, as [FesZ] explains in his recent video that you can see below.
TECHNOLOGY
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Victrola’s Re-Spin is a sustainable take on the suitcase record player

Victrola has a new option for vinyl fans who want a portable way to play their favorite platters: The $99 Victrola Re-Spin, a retro-styled suitcase record player with a more sustainable design. The company debuted the Re-Spin at CES 2022 and it will be available in the third quarter of 2022 for $100 in blue, green, gray, and red at victrola.com and major retailers.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy