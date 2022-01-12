ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Harold and Maude – Blu-ray Edition

By Meaghan
orcasound.com
 2022-01-12

Cover picture for the articleSome films, no matter how much time passes, remain relevant and watchable. This is the case with Harold and Maude. Way back in 1971 Harold and Maude, starring Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort in the lead roles, was released and today in 2022 you can watch it with just as much...

nerdreactor.com

The Mitchells vs the Machines – Blu-ray Review

There are no hotter filmmakers in animation working today than Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Whether it’s their work as writer-directors or as producers, the films they work on always seem to have this kind of charm and inventiveness to them. Thankfully, this streak continues with The Mitchells vs the Machines.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

THE DJINN Blu-ray Giveaway

Mute boy, Dylan (Ezra Dewey) finds a book of spells in the closet when he is left home alone in their new apartment by his father (Rob Brownstein) to work the night shift. Blaming himself for the recent death of his mother, Dylan summons a djinn to grant one wish. Now he must survive a night of sheer terror at the hands of the sinister creature to fulfill his heart’s greatest desire.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘The Vampire Lovers’ Blu-Ray Review

I have to admit, not only had I never seen The Vampire Lovers, but I had never even heard of it. So I truly did not know what to expect from the film. That said, it did have a lot of good things going for it; primarily a top-notch cast.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Copshop (Blu-ray Review)

Open Road Films (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Some directors quietly absorb their influences; others openly wear them on their sleeves. Joe Carnahan gleefully flings them at the audience with both hands. During the pre-credit sequence for Copshop, he has one of the characters proudly sporting a Ruger Blackhawk, and while isn’t clear whether or not the gun is actually .44 caliber, there’s little doubt what Carnahan has in mind. Any remaining doubts are erased when the credits roll, and they’re set to Lalo Schifrin’s classic title theme from Magnum Force. Carnahan’s muscular brand of action has often taken its cue from classic Clint Eastwood thrillers of the Seventies and Eighties, so it was inevitable that he would end up borrowing musical cues as well.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Heaven Can Wait (1978) Blu-ray Review

For over twenty-five years, Harry Segall was a playwright, screenwriter, and television writer. His play entitled Heaven Can Wait was turned into the 1941 film called Here Comes Mr. Jordan which earned Segall the Academy Award for Best Original Story. Thirty-seven years later, Actor Warren Beatty (Bonnie and Clyde) co-wrote, co-directed, produced, and starred in a remake of the play using the same title. The movie was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture but it only took home one the award for Best Art Direction/Set Direction. Interestingly, instead of waiting 2 years for the forty-fifth anniversary of the movie, Paramount Pictures has released it now on Blu-ray. Does that mean a possible 4K version is coming in two years?
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Say Amen, Somebody (Blu-ray Review)

MGM/UA (Milestone Video/Kino Lorber) Say Amen, Somebody isn’t just a documentary about gospel music; it’s the documentary about gospel music, a glorious celebration of life, faith, historical legacy, and the sheer unadulterated joy of making music to serve both God and man. All of that is even more remarkable given the fact that it was directed by a then 28-year-old Jewish filmmaker named George T. Nierenberg, who had no experience whatsoever with the genre. His previous film No Maps on My Taps had been about tap dancers in New York, and while he was looking for new subject matter to explore, he asked the legendary guitarist Ry Cooder for suggestions. According to Nierenberg, Cooder’s exact response was, “You oughta look into gospel music; those cats are really neat.” Cooder has always been a notable music historian in his own right, so he knew exactly where to steer Nierenberg, and the results speak for themselves.
RELIGION
Collider

'Ordinary People' Arrives in a Newly Remastered Blu-ray in March

Considered a classic from its initial release in 1980, Ordinary People is now receiving an updated release on remastered Blu-ray. The film is being remastered and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment and will be available to purchase later this year. Originally based on the Judith Guest novel of the same...
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

After Effects: Memories of Pittsburgh Filmmaking – Limited Edition (Blu-ray Review)

Red Shirt Pictures (Red Shirt Video #1) [Editor's Note: This is an exclusive title limited to 1,000 units at DiabolikDVD.com.]. While several local Pittsburgh filmmakers worked with writer and director George A. Romero on films like Night of the Living Dead, Martin, and The Crazies, they also made films of their own, working on everything from shorts to industrial films to educational films. After finishing Dawn of the Dead, musician and actor John Harrison and editor Pasquale Buba brought along their friend, director Dusty Nelson, to make Effects, a surreal and cerebral horror film that, unfortunately, didn’t find proper distribution and was only screened a couple of times before disappearing for over 25 years. In 2005, Synapse Films acquired and released the film on DVD, and several years later, the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) released it on Blu-ray. Accompanying both of those releases was a documentary made by someone who’s considered to be one of the great home video documentarians, Michael Felsher of Red Shirt Pictures. That documentary, After Effects, chronicles the 1970s era of Pittsburgh filmmakers and their experiences making Effects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
flickdirect.com

Antlers (2021) Blu-ray Review

I wouldn’t call Antlers much of a horror film, more like a thriller with some gore thrown in for impact. Folklore is generally described as made-up tales passed down from generation to generation often including magical and/or mythical creatures. Most cultures have their own variations of similar stories and monsters. For example, the Algonquians spoke of a humanoid-like creature with wood horns that ate human flesh, while Central and South America described an alien or reptilian-like monster that feeds on animal blood, especially goats.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Old Fashioned Way, The (Blu-ray Review)

Paramount Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Old Fashioned Way isn’t always considered to be in the same league with other W.C. Fields classics like The Bank Dick or It’s a Gift, but it’s an interesting film for a variety of reasons. Directed by the underrated William Beaudine, it’s not as breezily paced as those two films, and it bogs down a little during the musical numbers. Yet it’s filled with classic bits, even if they don’t always flow together smoothly. In that sense, The Old Fashioned Way is to The Bank Dick as A Night at the Opera was to Duck Soup for The Marx Brothers. The story is also more involved, and there’s even a bit of pathos at the end.
MOVIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS

