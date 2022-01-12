Daily Roundup: Ransomware Gangs Exploit VMware Log4Shell Vulnerability

(CBS4) — The ransomware group Ragnar_Locker spread claims of a successful hack of telecom analytics firm Subex and its Broomfield-based cybersecurity subsidiary, Sectrio, on Saturday. Ragnar_Locker’s leak site on the dark web showed an ‘.onion’ link purportedly containing vital information about the company and its employees.
A screenshot obtained by CBS4. (credit: CBS)
An unconfirmed online report stated the firewall, router and VPN configuration data, company passwords, and employee documents were published in the link.
On its website, the company advertises that it “secures converged networks through better asset visibility, reduced attack surfaces, and early detection of latent threats.”
