Daily Roundup: Ransomware Gangs Exploit VMware Log4Shell Vulnerability

Polygon network, home to the popular MATIC token, has announced that its platform was exploited by an attacker to steal funds. It is now the latest in a long line of platforms that have announced that they have fallen victim to attacks where the hacker has been able to make off with tokens. The hack on Polygon shows that even some of the most secure and popular networks can end up exploited by hackers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO