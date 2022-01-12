ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Pushes Monarch to Next Season — Just 2 Weeks Before Premiere

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 13 hours ago
Susan Sarandon ‘s ascension to country music superstardom will have to wait. Fox’s Monarch , which was scheduled to premiere on Jan. 30, is now being held until the fall , TVLine has learned.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch , is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch ‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.”

The statement continues: “As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch .”

Monarch is described as a “Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.”

The series stars Sarandon as Dottie Cantrell Roman, Trace Adkins as Albie Roman, Anna Friel as Nicolette Roman, Beth Ditto as Gigi Taylor-Roman, Martha Higareda as Catt Phoenix, Emma Milani as Ana Phoenix, Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson and Joshua Sasse as Luke Roman.

Fox has yet to announce what will replace Monarch , both in its premiere slot and its regular Tuesday-at-9 slot. Production on the show’s freshman season is scheduled to continue in Atlanta through the spring.

What say you, potential Monarch viewers? Are you disappointed by this last-minute delay, or were you never planning on checking this out? Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

