Katy Perry Rocks a Fiery Red Crop Top & Latex Skirt at a Las Vegas Show— Check Out its High Slit!

Katy Perry proved she really is a “firework” in a fiery hot, skin-tight outfit worn during “Play,” her current Las Vegas residency.

The singer donned a red crop top and latex skirt combo (one of our fave looks from her residency so far!) and shared a collection of post-show pics in a January 2nd Instagram post. The iconic ensemble can be seen in her eighth photo.

We’re living for the drama of it all— the sequined fabric, the one-shoulder crop top, the high-waisted wrap skirt, and of course, its eye-catching high slit.

Perry will continue to perform shows for “Play” until Saturday, January 15th and continues to share exclusive footage from it on her social media.

Her fiancée Orlando Bloom is super supportive of her highly anticipated residency, as seen in adorable pics of them together backstage as well as in her FaceTime screenshots. Swoon!

Another outfit highlight from the pop superstar's residency is a deep blue, Dolce & Gabbana latex dress with a mid-section cut-out.

She also snapped multiple pics in this dress, and with a figure like Perry's, who wouldn't show it off?