Illinois General Assembly cancels 3 session days next week because of omicron

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Lawmakers continue to stay away from Springfield.

The state House and Senate announced Wednesday that the three session days next week are cancelled because of the ongoing omicron surge, legislative leaders announced.

The Illinois General Assembly canceled two out of three session days last week, three out of three this week and three out of three next week.

They’ll continue to meet in committee virtually.

Here is the text of a joint news release issued Wednesday by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate:

“With the continuous rise in coronavirus cases and our hospitals nearing capacity, we cannot put lawmakers, staff, the press and members of the public at risk by bringing them back to the Capitol,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “We have the capability to complete committee work remotely for the immediate future and we will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.

“The people’s work will get done, but we must do that work in a safe way that does not overrun our health systems and place more of a burden on our health care employees. In the meantime, I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of the widely available, free vaccine and booster shot so we can end this pandemic together,” Welch said.

“Keeping people safe is our priority. Given the recent COVID-19 numbers, this is not the time to bring hundreds of people together inside the Capitol,” said Senate President Don Harmon. “Through our remote committee process we have proven that we can get work done, protect people’s health and at the same time expand the legislative process to people who might want to testify but wouldn’t have the time or resources to come to Springfield.

“We’ve set the legislative process in motion for this session and will be prepared for final debates and action when we return to Springfield. I would encourage everyone to take advantage of the vaccines and boosters available,” Harmon said.