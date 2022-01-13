ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My type of team': How Tyreek Smith is carving his own role with OSU basketball after leaving Texas Tech

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
 13 hours ago
STILLWATER — Tyreek Smith had two West Virginia defenders around him as he leapt and swatted at the basketball.

Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-7 forward knocked the basketball back to Avery Anderson III for a wide-open 3-pointer. When that shot hit the back of the rim, Smith again swatted the rebound back to Anderson.

And though Anderson missed that open look again, it was evident why Smith was in orange and black Tuesday night.

His energy. His length. His tenacity.

It all fits with the Cowboys.

“He brings a different kind of physical presence to the game for us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But he’s somebody that’s a joy to be around.”

It just wasn’t part of Smith’s plan to be at OSU.

Texas Tech quickly became home under coach Chris Beard the past two seasons. Smith planned to be a Red Raider for his college career.

Beard is now at Texas. Smith is at OSU.

Fourteen games into the season, the addition of Smith has been a huge boost for the Cowboys. He has a chance to show that to his old team when the Cowboys travel to red-hot No. 19-ranked Texas Tech on Thursday.

“When a player plays against his old team, they always got a little chip on their shoulder,” Smith said last week. “But honestly, I’m just trying to help my team win, trying to get back on a winning streak. I’m not too big on it. But it’s on my mind a little bit, I guess.”

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, averages 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.3 minutes off the bench, an improvement over last season’s 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes with Texas Tech.

Smith has gradually earned more playing time, too. He played 11 minutes against Texas on Saturday, while Kalib Boone never left the bench. Smith played 13 minutes Tuesday at West Virginia.

“It’s one of the luxuries of having quality depth is you’re able to give guys different opportunities throughout the year,” Boynton said. “Kalib hasn’t played as well and Tyreek’s practiced better, quite honestly. I told him he was going to have an opportunity and I wanted to be a man of my word.

“It was less about Kalib and more about Tyreek.”

Smith going to OSU almost didn’t happen, though.

He was in Lubbock, Texas, because of Beard. Smith loved the plan Beard had for his improvement. After missing his freshman season with an injury, Smith played well in 29 games last season.

Then Beard left and Smith entered the transfer portal.

OSU wasn’t even on his radar.

But Boynton recruited Smith at Trinity Christian (Texas) High. Smith knew guards Chris Harris Jr. and Avery Anderson III from the AAU circuit and Dallas area. He knew the Boone twins.

It was Harris who delivered the best recruiting pitch.

“It’s closer to home,” Smith said about Harris’ pitch. “He said, ‘We play fast, I’d fit in well.’ I was like, ‘That’s my type of team.’”

Smith has grown on and off the court since.

Now, he’s finding his way with the Cowboys. He’s an energy spark off the bench.

“He enjoys being coached,” Boynton said. “He wants to be challenged and he’s somebody who I can see his role growing as we move forward.”

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

Oklahoma State at No. 19 Texas Tech

TIPOFF: 6 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (ESPN+)

