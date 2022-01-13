Kim Kardashian Congratulates Megan Fox on Machine Gun Kelly Engagement: ‘So Happy’

Shutterstock (3)

Contagious happiness. After Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, the good wishes started pouring in — and one of the first people to weigh in was Kim Kardashian.

“So happy for u guys!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wrote in an Instagram comment on Wednesday, January 12, just six minutes after the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, shared the big news. The Skims founder also added three emojis: a heart eyes smiley face, an engagement ring and a black heart.

Fox and the “Drunk Face” singer, 31, announced their plans to tie the knot in joint Instagram posts shared on Wednesday. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the rapper wrote in his post, noting that he actually popped the question on Tuesday, January 11.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox added in her post, which included a video of her beau getting down on one knee. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

Kardashian has become friendly with the couple in part thanks to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged to Kelly’s frequent collaborator Travis Barker in October 2021. One month prior, Fox and the Poosh founder, 42, posed together for a photo shoot for Kim’s Skims brand.

The “Bloody Valentine” musician is also close friends with Pete Davidson, who was first linked to Kim in October 2021. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and the Texas native first met in 2017 while filming an episode of Wild ‘N Out.

“I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you have someone like Pete, like, that’s like my little brother,” Kelly told Howard Stern in September 2020, adding that he would be “down” to have the comedian as a best man if he ever got married. “He’s like my best friend but also like a little brother, so, like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of, like, having a sibling. So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream. Pete’s like that for me.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!