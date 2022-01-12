SportsTalk Hour 2 || 1-12-22

(New Orleans, LA) — Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second left in regulation to give the Pelicans a 128-125 win over the Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Before Ingram’s heroics, the Wolves capped an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter when D’Angelo Russell hit a floater to tie the game with three-point-six seconds left. Anthony Edwards has 28 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 26 in a losing effort for Minnesota. The loss ends a four-game Wolves winning streak. The 20-and-21 Timberwolves are at Memphis tomorrow.
Comments / 0