SportsTalk Hour 2 || 1-12-22

The News-Gazette
 15 hours ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott...

www.news-gazette.com

The News-Gazette

Illinois back in AP Top 25

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has spent the past three weeks on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25. That includes two weeks as, nominally, the No. 26 team in the nation. The first among “others receiving votes.”. Two Big Ten wins last week — plus some losses among...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa reflects on his roller-coaster rookie season

Trevor Lawrence’s wife praised the rookie quarterback Monday after he wrapped up his first year with the Jaguars, a season filled with “lots of highs and lows.”. Taking to Instagram, Marissa Lawrence shared a collection of black-and-white photos of her postgame kiss with Lawrence from Sunday, when the Jaguars stunned the Colts with a season-ending 26-11 win.
The News-Gazette

Cockburn earns another Big Ten honor

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn dominated parts of two halves last week against Minnesota and only needed one to turn the tide two days later against Maryland. Two Illinois wins. Two standout performances from the Illini junior center. Cockburn was rewarded for that level of play Monday by being named...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
DawgsDaily

REPORT: LSU Trying to Take Cortez Hankton

Georgia is currently preparing to win their first national title since 1980 on Monday night, while every other program not named Alabama is preparing for the upcoming 2022 season. So, for programs undergoing coaching regime changes, like LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly, that means hiring a coaching staff....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hot967.fm

1/12/22 Sports Update

(New Orleans, LA) — Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second left in regulation to give the Pelicans a 128-125 win over the Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Before Ingram’s heroics, the Wolves capped an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter when D’Angelo Russell hit a floater to tie the game with three-point-six seconds left. Anthony Edwards has 28 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 26 in a losing effort for Minnesota. The loss ends a four-game Wolves winning streak. The 20-and-21 Timberwolves are at Memphis tomorrow.
The News-Gazette

Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 1-11-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Evan Conn and Mike LaTulip take your calls and texts after the Illini beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, 81-71.
Nancy Fahey
1045espn.com

Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 1-12-22

Returning for HOUR TWO of Gametime live at City Slice, Hanny calls in Brandon Stokely for his thoughts on the NFL Playoffs. Next, Roscoe and Hanny with a update on the LSU game. Closing this show, Hanny with live LSU update.
1045espn.com

Hunt and Hill 01-11-22 Hour 1 |

In Hour One, Hunt Palmer and Jeremy Hill start off today’s show recapping Georgia’s win against the Crimson Tide to become National Champs. Overall impressions of both teams. What does the future of college football look like, are there new up and coming teams that will make consistent...
sierracountyprospect.org

Sports & Real Life 1/12/22

Sporting events and politics – by Sebastian Santos. Sporting events have been seen as virtually sacred by many. The roar of the crowd, the level of athleticism only few can achieve being expressed, the journeys taken by athletes and their teams, the fervid fan loyalty, and the countless traditions practiced add up to a unique sector of society.
#Sportstalk#Illini Football#Illini Basketball#Illini Women
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Catching up on recruiting

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an offer at...
westernkansasnews.com

Scott City Coaches Show 1-12-22

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Wednesday was another Scott City Coaches Show from Scott City Ace Hardware. The three winter sports are back in competition and talked about the upcoming competition. Thanks again to the guests for coming on to the show, as well as Scott City Ace Hardware for hosting. You can catch the Scott City Coaches Show Wednesday’s at 6 pm during the fall, winter and spring season on Mix 94.5.
SCOTT CITY, KS
The News-Gazette

'Minor setback' stalls Curbelo's return

CHAMPAIGN — Few college basketball storylines have lingered nationally as long as the status of Andre Curbelo. That’s what happens when the consensus heading into the 2021-22 season was the Illini sophomore point guard was in line to have one of the biggest breakout years in the sport.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Tuesday's prep highlights: Chargers hold off Tigers in pool

➜ Arcola 66, Villa Grove 40. The host Purple Riders (7-7) won their third straight game as Aldo Garcia scored 18 points, while Beau Edwards was close behind with 16 points in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Layne Rund led the way for Villa Grove (3-13) with 18 points, with all of his scoring coming on six three-pointers.
The News-Gazette

Asmussen | Georgia today, Ohio State tomorrow

The college football season just ended, with Georgia winning its first national title since 1980 by defeating Alabama 33-18 on Monday night in downtown Indianapolis. But columnist Bob Asmussen can't wait for it to start again. Here is a way-too-early look at his top 10 teams heading into the 2022 season:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

