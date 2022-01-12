Fairfax Co. Public Schools calls on college students to fill substitute teacher shortage

Democrats are making a renewed push to get federal voting legislation through the closely divided Senate, a move President Joe Biden continues to advocate. Two voting bills are being weighed in the Senate. The first is a wide-ranging measure called the Freedom to Vote Act, a compromise bill crafted by...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
LONDON — In May 2020, Dr. Hannah Barham-Brown would call multiple families each day from the two nursing homes where she worked in northern England to tell them either that their relative had Covid, or had died. She would then drive home to the rural cottage where she lives...
An American Airlines flight in Honduras was delayed on Tuesday after a passenger entered the plane and caused extensive damage, reportedly wrecking the flight controls. According to American Airlines, the incident occurred on a plane scheduled to fly from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami. "A customer entered the open...
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
One of Hollywood's iconic longtime couples, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, announced on Wednesday that they are ending their marriage. The couple, each known for their numerous TV and movie roles, has been married since 2017 and together for more than a decade. Momoa shared the news on behalf...
An ex-girlfriend of Representative Matt Gaetz was expected to testify Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Orlando, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News. Gaetz has been under investigation to determine if he violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice in that probe. Gaetz has previously...
Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, as the world's top-ranked men's tennis player awaited a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The stakes are particularly high...
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer,...
