ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Rare Roman wooden figure uncovered by HS2 archaeologists in Buckinghamshire

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYv71_0dk8xm6i00

A Roman wooden carved figure has been discovered in a waterlogged ditch during work on the HS2 project.

Archaeologist Iain Williamson described the survival of the well-preserved wooden figure as “extremely rare”.

The model, cut from a single piece of wood, 67cm tall and 18cm wide, was found by archaeologists in a Roman ditch in a field in Twyford, Buckinghamshire, in July 2021.

The discovery was made by experts from Infra Archaeology, working for HS2’s contractor Fusion JV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KB97V_0dk8xm6i00
Roman Carved Wooden Figure uncovered by HS2 archaeologists in Buckinghamshire undergoing conservation (HS2/PA)

The style of the carving and the tunic-like clothing suggest the figure could date from the early Roman period almost 2,000 years ago.

A lack of oxygen in the water-logged clay fill ditch helped prevent the wood from rotting and ensured its survival over the centuries.

Mr Williamson from Fusion JV said: “The preservation of details carved into the wood, such as the hair and tunic, really start to bring the individual depicted to life.

“Not only is the survival of a wooden figure like this extremely rare for the Roman period in Britain, but it also raises new questions about this site.

“Who does the wooden figure represent, what was it used for, and why was it significant to the people living in this part of Buckinghamshire during the first century AD?”

The figure is in good condition but the arms below the elbows and feet have degraded.

Its hat and hairstyle are among the surprising amount of detail which can still be seen.

The head is slightly turned to the left, the tunic at the front seems to be gathered at the waist going down to above knee level, and the legs and shape of the calf muscles are defined.

Shards of pottery dating from 43-70 AD were also discovered in the ditch.

Wooden carved images were offered as gifts to the gods, according to archaeologists, who could not be certain about the figure’s intended use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O648T_0dk8xm6i00
Roman carved wooden Figure uncovered by HS2 archaeologists in Buckinghamshire undergoing conservation (HS2/PA)

A small broken fragment is being sent for radiocarbon dating to try and get an accurate age for the wood, while tests are also being carried out to try and find out where it came from.

Helen Wass, head of heritage at HS2 Ltd, said the archaeology programme on the first phase of the HS2 project between London and Birmingham has provided a wealth of new information about the past.

She said: “In Buckinghamshire, our careful work has enabled us to build a much greater understanding of how the landscape was used by our ancestors, especially during the Roman period, and is brought to life further through incredible artefacts like this figure.”

Jim Williams, a senior science advisor for Historic England, said: “This is a truly remarkable find which brings us face to face with our past.

“The quality of the carving is exquisite and the figure is all the more exciting because organic objects from this period rarely survive.

“This discovery helps us to imagine what other wooden, plant, or animal-based art and sculpture may have been created at this time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

HS2 archaeologists track development of Iron Age village into Roman trading town

Archaeologists working on the HS2 route have discovered how an Iron Age village in Northamptonshire developed into a wealthy Roman trading town. Evidence found during a dig of the site near the village of Chipping Warden has shown how the settlement, believed to have been established in about 400 BC when it was made up of more than 30 roundhouses, expanded during the Roman era in the years around 300-400 AD, with new stone buildings and new roads emerging.
SCIENCE
newschain

Be My Baby singer Ronnie Spector dies aged 78

Ronnie Spector the rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died at the age of 78. Spector died on Wednesday after a brief...
MUSIC
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hs2#Buckinghamshire#Archaeologist#Radiocarbon Dating#Roman#Infra Archaeology
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient DNA reveals the world’s oldest family tree

Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
SCIENCE
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists reveal unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park

A team of archaeologists from the University of Warsaw have identified a series of previously unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park. In a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the team applied Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology using drones above the forest canopy. LiDAR...
SCIENCE
Shore News Network

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Shipwrecks, Find Hundreds Of Silver Coins From Almost 2,000 Years Ago

Archaeologists discovered two ancient shipwrecks off the Mediterranean cost filled with ancient coins from 2,000 years ago, the Associated Press reported. Artifacts from the discovery, made near the ancient city of Caesarea, date back to the Roman and Mamluk periods, nearly 1,700 and 600 years ago, respectively, according to the AP. The findings included hundreds of silver and bronze coins dating to the middle of the third century, with more than 500 silver coins dating back to the Middle Ages.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Washington Post

Israeli archaeologists find hundreds of precious antiquities in shipwrecks

Hundreds of rare antiquities were discovered off the Mediterranean coast of Israel, archaeologists there said Wednesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority said the artifacts were found in recent months as its Marine Archaeology Unit explored the remains of two ships that sank roughly 1,700 and 600 years ago off the coast of Caesarea. The shipwreck remains were found scattered on the sea floor in shallow water.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

10 stunning swords and other ancient weapons uncovered in 2021

Archaeologists have made some remarkable finds this year, from barnacle-encrusted Crusader swords at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea to non-returning boomerangs in South Australia. In this countdown, we pick 10 of our favorite sword and weapons discoveries from 2021. Viking sword X-ray In December, archaeologists used X-rays to uncover...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Found The Long Lost ‘Temple of Hercules’ In Spain

A close study of topographical data from Spain's coasts may have revealed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus in the Bay of Cádiz. For centuries, many archaeologists have viewed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus as a “holy grail.” Visited by Julius Caesar and Hannibal, the site played a crucial role in ancient history. Now, archaeologists believe they may have finally located the elusive site.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

The most amazing coin treasures uncovered in 2021

Saving for a rainy day is not a new idea. In 2021, archaeologists turned up a whole horde of hoards: stashes of coins and other valuables left behind for whatever reason and never used again. These treasures turned up in a Polish cornfield, in a meadow in New England, in a town in Denmark. They were left by royals, pirates, chieftains and people who will forever remain anonymous.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Israeli archaeologists find treasure trove among Mediterranean shipwrecks

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered the remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, replete with a sunken trove of hundreds Roman and medieval silver coins. The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, about 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said. They include hundreds of Roman silver and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century, as well as more than 500 silver coins from the middle ages found amid the sediment.
SCIENCE
Discovery

Dinosaur Footprints from 200 Million Years Ago Discovered in Wales

On a beach in Wales, footprints were discovered that scientists believe came from a prehistoric dinosaur some 200 million years ago. Paleontology experts from London’s Natural History Museum helped lead a study of the tracks, published in Geological Magazine. The prints likely belong to early sauropods or a close relative to the species.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Archaeologists recover treasures from ancient shipwrecks

Underwater archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have recovered treasures from the survey of two shipwrecks off the coast of Caesarea in Israel. The survey was conducted by the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit, which found the remains of two wrecked hulls and cargoes scattered in shallow depths of around 4 meters along the sea floor.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy