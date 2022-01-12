Ontario confirms students are returning to classrooms Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students at Brooklyn Technical High School staged a walkout Tuesday over COVID safety concerns. They’re demanding online learning options as COVID cases continue to spike across the city. “There’s a lot of widespread infection in the school among staff and students, so in order to, you know, mitigate that, we’re asking the mayor and the UFT and the Department of Education to please re-evaluate the circumstances that we’re being subjected to and close the schools down, at least temporarily, in order to stop the spread,” student Sara Ismile said. We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis. The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table—I’m inviting student leaders to meet with me so we can work together for safe and open schools. — Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) January 11, 2022 In response, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks tweeted, “We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis. The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table. I’m inviting student leaders to meet with me so we can work together for safe and open schools.”

