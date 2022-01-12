ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario confirms students are returning to classrooms Monday

By The Associated Press
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Students in Canada’s largest province will return to classrooms Monday, and teachers and staff will be provided with non-fitted N95 masks, officials confirmed Wednesday. The provincial government had said earlier this month that online learning would run until at least Jan. 17 because of...

Fast Company

With omicron spreading, will schools mandate COVID vaccines for all students and teachers?

This week, most students in the U.S. returned to school. Also this week, the U.S. is setting grim new records for daily COVID-19 cases. The result is a full-blown logistical and policy-making mess for school and government officials, parents, and the kids themselves—mostly about whether or not to require vaccines. Here’s a quick look at the ways school districts and local officials nationwide are responding, to help you predict how all this is likely to pan out as the spring semester unfolds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Baltimore County schools to close to prepare for virus surge

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County schools will close Monday and Tuesday to give educators time to create lesson plans for students in the event that individual schools move to virtual instruction during a steep increase in COVID-19 cases and staff vacancies. The Baltimore Sun reports that the agreement comes as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
essexnewsdaily.com

Schools opt for half-day schedule amid rising COVID-19 concerns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The 74

School Mystery: 1 in 3 States Leaving Public in Dark About 2021 Student Scores

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. We knew the picture of student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic would be murky, as states canceled standardized testing in 2020 and the federal government relaxed rules on how testing should work in 2021. This year, […]
EDUCATION
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Brooklyn Technical High School Students Stage Walkout Over COVID Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students at Brooklyn Technical High School staged a walkout Tuesday over COVID safety concerns. They’re demanding online learning options as COVID cases continue to spike across the city. “There’s a lot of widespread infection in the school among staff and students, so in order to, you know, mitigate that, we’re asking the mayor and the UFT and the Department of Education to please re-evaluate the circumstances that we’re being subjected to and close the schools down, at least temporarily, in order to stop the spread,” student Sara Ismile said. We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis. The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table—I’m inviting student leaders to meet with me so we can work together for safe and open schools. — Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) January 11, 2022 In response, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks tweeted, “We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis. The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table. I’m inviting student leaders to meet with me so we can work together for safe and open schools.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

CPS Students Back In Classrooms As Chicago Teachers Union Set To Vote On Tentative COVID-19 Safety Agreement

CHICAGO (CBS)– After five days of no classes at the Chicago Public Schools, amid a dispute between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union over a return to in-person learning, students returned to classrooms on Wednesday. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports the return to class came after CPS and CTU on Monday reached a tentative agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols, though the deal still must be approved by the union’s rank-and-file membership. At Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park, students said they were highly anticipating coming back to classrooms on Wednesday, after being remote for five days. Many of them are...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Fairfax County schools update COVID-19 guidance

Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school system, updated its guidance when it comes to how long students and staff should stay home after being exposed to or coming down with COVID-19. Most of the changes line up with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Philly

More Than 90 Philadelphia Schools Going Virtual This Week Due To COVID-Related Staffing Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 90 Philadelphia schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to staffing shortages. It’s back – the debate of in-person learning versus virtual classes.   “Yes in class for her to learn, but no because I don’t want her to get sick,” Ricardo Martinez said.   Martinez says he can understand the benefit to both sides as he walks his 7-year-old daughter inside Clara Barton Elementary School, which is open for now.  “She already has a compromised immune system from birth,” Martinez said. “Since with COVID I’d love to do online school,” Sophia Martinez said. “Because since all the stuff is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

