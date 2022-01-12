ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide. The fish and poultry markets are helping drive worldwide soybean demand helping increase farmers profitability. Kansas farmer and United States Soybean Export Council Board Member Lance Rezac (REE-zack) says demand for...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers. One of the biggest challenges for urban producers is not being able to secure financial support like loans from banks. Tyrean Lewis with Heru Urban Farming in St. Louis tells Brownfield very few urban farms are funded through lenders because local banks do not have ag loan officers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ammonia tariff could hurt farmers, food prices

January 13, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Fertilizer, News. A corn industry leader says the recent tariff petition by top U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries could spell bad news for the food chain and U.S. farmers. Missouri Corn Growers Association President Jay Schutte tells Brownfield four fertilizer companies control...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, wheat drop, corn mostly lower

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill

Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says lawmakers continue to flesh out the best path for the bipartisan compromise bill addressing competition in the cattle markets. He says tying it to the Livestock Mandatory Reporting bill is the best route....
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Africa#News Fish
voiceofmuscatine.com

Spring wheat production falls

The USDA says spring wheat production dropped sharply in 2021 as drought in the northern and northwestern U.S. Plains slashed yields. Production was 331.14 million bushels, a decrease of 256.365 million from 2020, with an average yield of 32.6 bushels per acre, a decline of 16 bushels on the year.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Be concerned that China is a shadow owner in the US pork industry

The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term

Soybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term. January 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: News. An ag economist says a weakening South American soybean crop is driving the market following USDA’s recent supply and demand report. The University of Missouri’s Ben Brown…. “I would expect that this...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes. The president of the Illinois Beef Association says government-mandated negotiated cash trade isn’t the way to increase the market price for cattle. Dr. Paul Walker says the current fed cattle marketing system is broken and the beef industry...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

’21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was

’21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was. January 12, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Minnesota, News. A farm management analyst is not surprised USDA raised its final corn and soybean production estimates for 2021. Kent Thiesse with MinnStar Bank in south-central Minnesota tells Brownfield...
AGRICULTURE
KDRV

Increasing demand for coronavirus tests in Southern Oregon

Increasing demand for coronavirus tests in Southern Oregon. Covid-19 tests are in high demand as Omicron cases surge throughout Southern Oregon. Since more people have needed a test, testing sites requiring appointments must be booked days in advance. While some other sites are able to test people without an appointment, long lines have deterred some locals from going to get tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
voiceofmuscatine.com

There’s profit potential in high oleic soybeans

January 13, 2022 By Tom Steever Filed Under: Managing For Profit. High oleic soybean acreage is slowly growing but is on the cusp of significant increases. “You’ve got some decent growth,” says John Jansen with the United Soybean Board, “I think we could have had more, but we just don’t have enough planting seed currently.” There were 600,000 acres of high oleic soybeans grown in the U.S. this past year, and, says Jansen, that will likely climb to 850,000 acres this coming season. Some high oleic varieties are genetically modified, while some are non-GMO.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

U.S. farmer watching Brazil harvest closely

Brazil’s equivalent of the USDA has lowered outlooks for this year’s corn and soybean crops due to hot, dry weather in southern growing areas, which could open up export opportunities for U.S. producers. Central Nebraska farmer Clay Govier tells Brownfield he’s watching South America closely as harvest gets...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher watching direct business develop. February live cattle closed $1.42 higher at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.62 higher at $141.20. March feeder cattle closed $1 higher at $166.35 and April feeder cattle closed $.67 higher at $170.12.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Economist encouraged by milk prices

The Chief Economist for the National Milk Producers Federation is encouraged by milk price trends. Peter Vitaliano says milk prices are at an eight-year high, and booming exports across a wide range of products are shoring up farmer balance sheets that struggled with volatility during the pandemic. Vitaliano says those prices were helped by a very sharp drop-off in milk production and cow numbers since May. He says the U.S. has gone from around four and a half percent expansion to negative growth seven months later.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy