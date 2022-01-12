ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Clyde Bellecourt, major Native American leader, dies at 85

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvJtK_0dk8xQdc00

Clyde Bellecourt, a co-founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM) and a prominent civil rights leader, has died at the age of 85.

Wolf Bellecourt confirmed the death of his father, who struggled with prostate cancer, to Minnesota Public Radio on Tuesday.

Bellecourt's death was mourned by many in the Native American community, including Lisa Bellanger, the current leader of AIM, who told CBS Minnesota she "really wouldn't be who I am now without him."

“AIM created an awakening, you know, on a national level of our people,” she added.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) also paid tribute to the longtime Native American leader.

"Today, we lost a civil rights leader who fought for more than a half century on behalf of Indigenous people in Minnesota and around the world," she tweeted.

The news comes a little more than a year after the death of another founder of the American Indian Movement, Eddie Benton-Banai. AIM was formed in Minnesota in 1968 and grew into a national movement that went on to challenge governmental policy and the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S.

Bellecourt was a fierce advocate for equality and justice, leading AIM as it protested police brutality and a lack of opportunities for Indigenous people. He led the group through 1972's Trail of Broken Treaties march in Washington, D.C., and the 1992 protest of the Super Bowl over the Washington Football Team's former name, which he said was a racist slur against Native Americans.

But Bellecourt also oversaw AIM during some of its most tumultuous times, including when the group broke apart over how to best challenge the government. The more radical side launched the 1973 protest at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, which turned violent and led to the deaths of two people.

Bellecourt was born in 1936 on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota, the seventh oldest of 12 children in a family belonging to the tribe of Ojibwe, one of the largest Native American tribal organizations in the nation.

In 2016, Bellecourt reflected on the legacy of his movement. Native Americans had "been beaten down so far we didn't think nothing could change," he said, but "we proved to America we weren't enemies."

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Person
Clyde Bellecourt
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Population Has Grown the Most Since 1880

Americans over the past century have followed the old adage about “Go West, young man.” Beginning just after the turn of the 20th century, the West’s population soared, growing from nearly 7.1 million in 1910 to 9.2 million in 1920, a 30% jump in that decade alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  The region […]
POLITICS
americasvoice.org

The GOP’s Nativism is Harming the American Economy

Census: net international migration into the U.S. last year was one-quarter what it was in 2016. Washington, DC – An NBC News story lays bare the economic consequences of the Republican embrace of nativism. The damage wrought by President Trump and Stephen Miller over their four years in power has been fully embraced by the GOP. With precious few exceptions, the Trumpified Republican Party opposes efforts to modernize and reform our dysfunctional immigration system. Whether it’s proposals to legalize essential workers, or proposals to expand legal immigration channels, or repair refugee and asylum systems decimated under Trump and Miller, the GOP answer is Hell No.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

See the five women who'll appear on US quarters starting in February

Five women will be honored on US quarters in 2022, beginning with writer Maya Angelou, who'll appear on a coin to be issued in February. After Angelou, quarters will honor astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, suffrage movement leader Nina Otero-Warren and actor Anna May Wong. Before this...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Police Brutality#United States#Minnesota Public Radio#Aim#Cbs Minnesota#Indigenous#The U S#Trail Of Broken Treaties
Knox Pages

Knox County Native Americans admired the 'Axe Man'

MOUNT VERNON -- It's common enough to hear about the first White settler in Knox County, Andrew Craig, who settled on the banks of the Kokosing just east of where downtown Mount Vernon is today in the early 1800s. But Craig was almost instantly followed by other adventurers committed to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Hays Daily News

Commission pushes to remove Native American mascots

A report offers dozens of recommendations advocating for expanding tracking of demographic information, targeting use of COVID-19 relief funds and incentive programs to diversify workforces. A state commission asked by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to study the state’s racial equity called for ending the use of Native Americans as team...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
24/7 Wall St.

26 Landmark Moments for Disability Rights in America

According to the CDC, about 61 million adults in the U.S. live with a physical or mental disability. That’s just over a quarter of the adult population — and about 40% of those aged 65 or more. In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau pegs the number of children living with disabilities at more than three […]
ADVOCACY
The Hill

The Hill

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy