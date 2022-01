2022 has just started, but K-pop boy band ATEEZ is soaring into the new year with momentum following the December release of their six-track EP ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE and their January U.S. tour dates, which start next Tuesday in Chicago. The proof is in the numbers alone—and the staggering speed in which ATEEZ's millions of fans, called ATINY, help propel the boys to new milestones. ATEEZ, for context, was the fifth most tweeted-about artist in the world last year, with only BTS, Kanye West, Beyoncé, and Drake preceding them.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO