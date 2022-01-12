ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 15 hours ago

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2413.30 – .09 – .33 – 1.71. General Municipal Debt 1524.58 – .01 – .74 – .86. Science and Technology Fund 5506.99 + .14 +...

wtop.com

ShareCast

London close: Stocks dip on final day of 2021 but FTSE gains 14% YTD

London stocks dipped on the final day of 2021 but were higher overall for the year, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.25% at 7,384.54. Nevertheless, that left the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date - its best yearly performance since 2016.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slumped 0.09% to $3,304.14 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Amazon.com Inc. closed $468.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.04% to $318.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $31.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -0.67% sank 0.67% to $537.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.11%. rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Netflix Inc. closed $163.77...
Reuters

Blockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares in blockchain technology-focused firm BTCS Inc (BTCS.O) rocketed on Thursday, set to extend a four-day rally, as more retail investors scooped them up after the company last week offered to pay dividends in bitcoin. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company has seen its stock value more...
