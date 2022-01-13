ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing new details emerge in kidnapping, rape, murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

By Chuck Williams
 13 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Disturbing new details are coming out in the murder and rape of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus.

Jeremy Williams, 37, appeared briefly in a Russell County courtroom Wednesday morning to face three additional capital murder charges that carry the death penalty if convicted.

Alaska man accused of killing 5-year-old girl now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter

Williams spent less than 10 minutes in front of Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson.

The new capital charges include murder in the course of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy. Two additional charges – producing child pornography and abuse of a corpse – provide more details.

It is also alleged in the court documents obtained by News 3 that the girl died of asphyxiation at the time she was being sexually abused.

The documents also allege that the sexual abuse was recorded in some manner.

The court documents provide the details that Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey can’t because of a gag order.

“The facts of the case are going to be a lot contained in the actual warrants,” said Chancey. “Past what’s in the warrants, we are not going to be able to say much about the details leading to those warrants, but warrants will speak for themselves what the underlying allegations are. Obviously, it troubles us the information we have found out.”

Defense attorney Chuck Floyd will continue to represent Williams on all charges.

The next step is a preliminary hearing where the state will present its evidence against Williams. That has not been scheduled.

