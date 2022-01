The energy and commodity markets are constantly changing, and have recently experienced extreme fluctuations in price due to global gas shortages, post-lockdown industrial demand, and low wind generation in Europe. Whilst volatility is expected in energy trading markets, market participants such as utilities, industrial firms and trading houses are increasingly facing a higher frequency of extreme events. A recent Energies MDPI paper points out that "electricity prices are very volatile, they vary hourly, even minute by minute in some markets, due to constant changes in supply and demand, and they are affected by several parameters, e.g., weather, time of day, suspension of supply, maintenance [...],”

