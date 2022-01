If you have entered the world of legal mobile sports betting as I have, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed, I know I am!. It's a date that many sports fans have been waiting for, sports betting is now legal in New York and now we can bet on all of our favorite sports from the convenience of your smartphone. I know that I personally have been wagering on sports for many years and the days of having to meet my bookie in the Shop-Rite parking lot in New Paltz are long gone...LOL!

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO