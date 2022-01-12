Supply chain: Biggest shortages in 2022

Supply chain issues, bad weather, and a global pandemic have caused major supply chain issues for awhile now.

This isn’t new to most people when they go on their weekly grocery shopping trip to find shelves empty and bare.

There have been some surprising shortages at strange times over the last couple of years, but some stood out.

Here are some of the biggest shortages seen in 2021 that could continue into 2022

Baby formula

Baby formula shortages seem to be doing a bit better than some food shortages, but it depends on locations and stores.

According to USA Today, by the end of the Jan. 2 week, the largest retailers had over 20% of their baby formula out of stock.

Enfamil shared on Twitter that they were facing supply chain issues due to the pandemic when users shared their experiences.

Cream cheese

Cream cheese has been out of stock for awhile now.

It’s been so bad that Kraft offered to help purchase customers a different dessert during the holiday season because people couldn’t make cheesecake.

A combination of labor issues, the pandemic, and disruptions in the supply chain continue to be obstacles.

Why is there a shortage of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Cat and dog food

Pet stores are struggling to keep popular brands on their shelves due to shipping and aluminum issues.

Many consumers have shared that they struggle to find their regular brands, especially canned food.

Not only is there supply chain issues influencing this, but the pandemic has caused people to spend more time with their animals, leading to more feeding.

Supply chain issues: First chicken wings, now chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders are in need of additional processing and packaging, which involves labor.

The labor shortage within factories is creating a shortage of tenders.

While it seems like there’s a shortage of chicken tenders, they simply are taking longer to be produced.

This causes them to sell out fast and rise in price when people finally do find them.

Lunchables

Parents are having a hard time finding Lunchables for their kids.

Part of the reason is because the demand for them is higher than it’s been in years.

Kraft is attempting to get supplies in higher demand out to customers.

Toilet paper

Toilet paper was one of the first major shortages Americans experienced in 2020 when the pandemic started.

People panicked at the idea of not knowing what could happen, and ended up buying way more toilet paper than they actually needed.

Not only did the increase in demand start the supply issues up, but the products needed to make toilet paper are seeing a shortage.