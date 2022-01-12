ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Supply chain: Biggest shortages in 2022

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 13 hours ago

Supply chain issues, bad weather, and a global pandemic have caused major supply chain issues for awhile now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR6UH_0dk8v7qC00

This isn’t new to most people when they go on their weekly grocery shopping trip to find shelves empty and bare.

There have been some surprising shortages at strange times over the last couple of years, but some stood out.

Here are some of the biggest shortages seen in 2021 that could continue into 2022

Baby formula

Baby formula shortages seem to be doing a bit better than some food shortages, but it depends on locations and stores.

According to USA Today, by the end of the Jan. 2 week, the largest retailers had over 20% of their baby formula out of stock.

Enfamil shared on Twitter that they were facing supply chain issues due to the pandemic when users shared their experiences.

Cream cheese

Cream cheese has been out of stock for awhile now.

It’s been so bad that Kraft offered to help purchase customers a different dessert during the holiday season because people couldn’t make cheesecake.

A combination of labor issues, the pandemic, and disruptions in the supply chain continue to be obstacles.

Why is there a shortage of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Cat and dog food

Pet stores are struggling to keep popular brands on their shelves due to shipping and aluminum issues.

Many consumers have shared that they struggle to find their regular brands, especially canned food.

Not only is there supply chain issues influencing this, but the pandemic has caused people to spend more time with their animals, leading to more feeding.

Supply chain issues: First chicken wings, now chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders are in need of additional processing and packaging, which involves labor.

The labor shortage within factories is creating a shortage of tenders.

While it seems like there’s a shortage of chicken tenders, they simply are taking longer to be produced.

This causes them to sell out fast and rise in price when people finally do find them.

Lunchables

Parents are having a hard time finding Lunchables for their kids.

Part of the reason is because the demand for them is higher than it’s been in years.

Kraft is attempting to get supplies in higher demand out to customers.

Toilet paper

Toilet paper was one of the first major shortages Americans experienced in 2020 when the pandemic started.

People panicked at the idea of not knowing what could happen, and ended up buying way more toilet paper than they actually needed.

Not only did the increase in demand start the supply issues up, but the products needed to make toilet paper are seeing a shortage.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Dog Food#Canned Food#Cat And Dog#Baby#Usa Today#Flamin Hot Cheetos#Chicken Tenders Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s More Important Than Ever To Be Saving Money’: Inflation and Supply Chain Shortages Drive Prices Up

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. (WCCO) — From groceries to gas, consumer goods prices are the highest they’ve been in 40 years. Here are some tips on how to save your family money. University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management marketing professor George John says when you see drastic markups in goods like cars or household products right now, it’s due to supply chain shortages. On top of that, consumers are also experiencing record inflation, especially in perishable goods like meat. “Any disruption anywhere spills over,” John said. On Twitter, Jeremy from Burnsville wrote, “we paid $12 for 2 chicken breasts a few days ago. We thought...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Omicron, Worker Shortages Exacerbating Shipping Delays, Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been anxiously checking the tracking info on some of your packages, you’re not alone. USPS is dealing with shipping delays in part because of the recent COVID-19 surge. It’s an issue people are seeing at the mailbox and on grocery store shelves. “I literally was at work just stressing for hours like ‘Man, I hope this package gets delivered,’” said Travis Wright. The avid disc golfer from Minneapolis has been awaiting a mystery box of discs he ordered online before Christmas. It was supposed to arrive Monday, Jan. 12. The new mystery is when it will finally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fast Company

Supply chain issues will continue well into 2022—with a twist

Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even gas stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So, are we facing another year of shortages, or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
CBS New York

COVID, Supply Chain & Weather Issues Causing Some Empty Shelves At Grocery Stores In Tri-State Area

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve gone grocery shopping lately and noticed some empty shelves, you are not alone. Stores large and small are having some trouble keeping shelves stocked. To be clear, this is not like the bad old days we all remember from early in the pandemic. Most store shelves CBS2’s Nick Caloway found were well-stocked, but customers have noticed some empty shelves, too. “Some of the water was missing last time. Some of the cereals were missing,” one customer said. “The Perdue chicken, some of the pasta,” Mahwah resident John Dolan said. “Salsa, I couldn’t get,” one woman said. Don’t panic — there’s...
RAMSEY, NJ
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy