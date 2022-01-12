ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT law that ended religious exemptions for school vaccines upheld

By Liz Hardaway
Middletown Press
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal court has dismissed a lawsuit against state and local agencies regarding a new Connecticut law that eliminates religious exemptions for school vaccine requirements. Two organizations, We the Patriots USA Inc. and CT Freedom Alliance LLC., and three parents filed the lawsuit last year, asking the judge to...

A federal court judge upheld Connecticut’s law that prevents school children and their parents from claiming a religious exemption to childhood vaccines to attend school. U.S. District Court Judge Janet Arterton found the legislature’s decision to eliminate the religious exemption for students entering kindergarten in 2021 “does not violate the Free Exercise Clause,” of the U.S. Constitution.
