Flynn: Learn how to speak with impact

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, January 13, at 1 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library as local resident, Merle M. Moore, presents “Hiring a Professional Genealogy Researcher – A Case Study.” In this presentation Moore will share his personal experiences hiring a professional genealogist in Germany to research his Mother’s LEYRER ancestry. His PowerPoint program will illustrate how he found a researcher, including examples of his communications with him. Moore will also discuss how he convinced 12 Leyrer cousins to participate in the project, each one sharing the cost of hiring an overseas researcher. Moore will also include a discussion of the initial and final reports he received from the German researcher. The program will conclude with the method used to pay for the researcher’s services, what kind of information was included in the final research report and how that information was shared with the participating cousins.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO