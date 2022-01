Arniez had been a legal gun-owner for 48 hours when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop at a busy intersection in Detroit. He had tried out his new pistol and thought that it was misfiring so he was taking it to the gun store where he bought it. It was a Tuesday in May of 2020, and even though a still-mysterious virus was ravaging the country, Arniez was feeling hopeful. He recently started a job working in executive protection as a security guard. He used part of first paycheck to buy a gun that he was required to have for the job. (We’re only using Arniez’s middle name because he’s concerned that he could face retaliation for sharing his story.)

