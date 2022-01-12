These aren't the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO