ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

6 Life Lessons Young People Can Learn From Maya Angelou's Writings

By Nick Fenley
Blavity
Blavity
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout Maya Angelou's 86 years, she provided the world with countless bites of wisdom—particularly with her critically-acclaimed written works. With a plethora of noteworthy poems...

blavity.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
The Independent

Everything you need to know about the Maya Angelou coin

A new quarter will feature civil rights activist Maya Angelou on it, making her the first Black woman to appear on a US 25-cent piece.This will be the first design produced by the US Mint in a four-year series of trailblazing women in US history. Ms Angelou’s autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings accounts how she overcame racism and trauma through literature. She’s received more than 30 honourary degrees and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama. She received the Literarian Award in 2013.Portraits in the "American Women Quarters Program," will include actress Anna May Wong, suffragist...
BARACK OBAMA
The Independent

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US quarter as new coins go into circulation

Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter after new coins went into circulation. In an official statement on Monday (10 January), the US Mint said it began shipping quarters featuring the image of late poet and activist Angelou as the first coins in its American Women Quarters (AWQ) programme.The quarter design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her and a rising sun, inspired by her poetry and “symbolic of the way she lived”. Angelou, a prominent American author, poet and activist, rose to prominence with the publication...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uticaphoenix.net

9 Essential Life Lessons We’ve Learned From Willow Smith

Recently named one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, 21-year-old Willow Smith is the poster girl for showing up as yourself in this “too-cool” era that we live in. Smith’s candidness is inspiring both on and off the screen. The multifaceted artist shared...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Cleveland.com

Lessons for a better life, from 1748 to today

The Dec. 25 Editorial Board Roundtable, “On Christmas 2021, thoughts and hopes for mending our bonds,” reflects other published wisdom. There is the 2002 book, “Choosing Civility: The Twenty-Five Rules of Considerate Conduct,” by the late P.M. Forni, co-founder of the Johns Hopkins Civility Project. There...
SCIENCE
MSNBC

Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on the U.S. quarter. She is the first woman to kick off the American Woman Quarters Program, an initiative that has a lot of Democratic Congresswoman patting themselves on the back for. But not everyone is praising the move. Brittney Cooper weighs in.Jan. 12, 2022.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons
The US Sun

Who was Maya Angelou?

AMERICAN poet Maya Angelou was well known for her books and activism during the civil rights movement. The star passed away in 2014 but is still making history today after it was revealed that she would be the face of a new United States quarter. Who was Maya Angelou?. Born...
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Woman's World

The New Maya Angelou Quarter Is Out! Here’s What it Looks Like

Have you ever wanted to see more American female figures on the face of the U.S. quarter? That day is finally here: Some of our most influential women are getting a special honor thanks to the United States Mint. This year, the Mint launched a series dubbed the American Women Quarters Program to celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to our country. The first coin in the series? The Maya Angelou quarter!
NEW MEXICO STATE
theodysseyonline.com

25 life lessons to learn before turning 26!

1. You shouldn’t ever let anyone tell you it’s too late to peruse your dreams or accomplish something there’s no time limit on accomplishments your not living unless your learning. 2. Filling your stomach with food isn’t a bad thing but eat healthy as you grow older...
MEDITATION
CBS News

Kids learn life lessons one chess move at a time

Can you master life by playing a game? Damen Fletcher thinks so. Fletcher created Train of Thought, a program that brings chess to kids from some of Los Angeles' toughest neighborhoods. After CBS News aired his story in September, donations poured in — enough to provide every student a chess...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ibram X. Kendi writing children's story 'Goodnight Racism'

The next book in Ibram X. Kendi's prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message.Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that Kendi's “Goodnight Racism,” in which the author seeks to connect with children's capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14. “'Goodnight Racism' is not about what is; it is about what can be," Kendi said in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.” Kendi won the National Book Award in 2016 for “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” He has since published three books, including “How to Be An Antiracist” and a collaboration with Jason Reynolds, “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You.” He also helped edit “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019.” He is founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
adafruit.com

Shipping Begins for First American Women Quarters – Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter

Shipping Begins for First American Women Quarters | U.S. Mint – Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter – A new quarter featuring legendary poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou and other trailblazing American women has officially started shipping to banks on Monday, the U.S. Mint announced. Angelou is the first Black woman to appear on the quarter.
SOCIETY
Blavity

Blavity

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it’s happening in the culture, you’ll find it at Blavity : News online.

 https://blavity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy