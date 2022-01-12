Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to send cookies right to your door

Did you grow up eating Girl Scout Cookies? It wasn't until I moved out of my parent's house that I even realized there were options other than the "Thin Mints." Seriously, when your Dad really only loves the Thin Mints, that is all you will find at your childhood home. Somehow he managed to make me think there were only a few in the package as well. I found out later that he was just making sure that he was the one to be able to enjoy the majority of the box.

