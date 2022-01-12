Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to send cookies right to your door

(Fort Wayne, IN) – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) is excited to announce that the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will launch Friday, January 14, 2022, and continue until Monday, March 14, 2022. The new “Adventurefuls” cookie will join the lineup of favorites that includes Thin Mints, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $5 per package, $6 for gluten-free.
Comments / 0