The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department set a record for its busiest year ever in 2021. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson has released data on the department’s calls last year. The volunteers in Moscow responded to over 2,800 incidents which smashed the old record of about 2,500 calls set in 2017. The department had over 500 more calls in 2021 compared to the year before. That averaged about 8 responses a day last year for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. Nearly have of those incidents were overlapping meaning that the volunteers were running more than one call at a time.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO