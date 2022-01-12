ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainard vows to help combat inflation as No. 2 Fed official

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Daily Herald
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Lael Brainard pledged in written remarks Wednesday to help the Federal Reserve fight a spike in inflation while still supporting the economic recovery - a tricky balancing act she would face if confirmed as the Fed's No. 2 official. Brainard, a member of the central bank's Board...

investing.com

Fed's Brainard Stresses Priority of Curbing Inflation Down to 2% Goal

Investing.com - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is expected to stress the central bank’s priority to get inflation back down to 2%, while protecting economic gains already made to support a full recovery. “[I]nflation is too high … Our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down to...
BUSINESS
