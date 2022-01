With the final week of the NFL's regular season behind us, we now have six head-coaching openings along with an interim coach for a team in the playoffs,. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO