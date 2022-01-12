ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Best Time To Book Summer Travel.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year is what travel experts call “Wave Season”....the time of year when vacationers start planning and buying tickets for flights...

TravelPulse

15 Places To Go on Cheap Flights in 2022

Much like safety, airfare costs will be top of mind for travelers in 2022. Finding cheap flights can be easy though if you know where to look. Here are some of the most affordable travel destinations for the year ahead based on the latest intel from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights—an email subscription service that monitors airfares and sends the best flight deals straight to its members' inboxes—as well as using the "explore" option on the Google Flights search tool.
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
InsideHook

Travel Host Rick Steves Has a New Favorite Activity for Staying in Shape

Rick Steves spends a third of every year in Europe. He’s been at this for a long time; his first guide book was published in 1979, and his first episode of Rick Steves’ Europe aired in 2000. Those familiar with his style and tone know him as a cheery, grandparents-friendly host, happy to take viewers into cathedrals and cafes. His show depicts exactly what Americans hope Europe to be, a sort of instructive/interactive postcard.
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TravelPulse

Visit Any National Park for Free on These Dates in 2022

Around one-quarter of the 400 national parks, historical sites, monuments, trails, forests and more that are managed by the U.S. National Parks Service charge fees for entry, but there are a few days each year when these incredible areas are opened to the public for free. This upcoming year will...
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees. But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Everyday things that are better on a cruise ship

Going on a cruise vacation is undoubtedly more exciting than your daily life at home. Each day on a cruise brings you to a different place packed with new views, experiences, and memories to make. There are, of course, some everyday things that you will do both at home and...
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
