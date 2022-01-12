ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Limited practice Wednesday

Greenlaw (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice. The 24-year-old remains hindered...

San Francisco Chronicle

Iron Dre: 49ers’ linebacker Greenlaw packed quite a punch in his return

First, Dre Greenlaw was flagged for unnecessary roughness Sunday because of a helmet-to-helmet hit on Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson. Next, the 49ers’ inside linebacker was fortunate avoid a similar infraction after he picked up running back Cam Akers and body slammed him to the turf at the end of a short reception. Then, two plays later, Greenlaw drew a 15-yard facemask penalty.
NBC Sports

How 49ers' Greenlaw, Moseley impressed Shanahan vs. Rams

The 49ers' upset win over the Rams in Los Angeles in the regular-season finale was due in large part to key contributions from players who came back from injury. Often, when players have spent a considerable time away from the field, it takes a little while for them to get back up to the speed of the game. Kyle Shanahan and running back Elijah Mitchell both acknowledged the rookie was rusty when he made his return in Week 17 after missing three contests.
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
FanSided

NFL Rumors: This coach continues to be linked to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears only informed Matt Nagy that he was being fired today, but they had made their decision around Thanksgiving. With that in mind, ownership certainly has a small list of head coaching candidates that they are interested in. One name has popped up through multiple circles and starting to get legitimate smoke.
FanSided

3 Saints players who likely played their final game with the organization

The New Orleans Saints won’t be participating in the playoffs and that means Week 18 was the final game for the black and gold until the preseason kicks off in August. The team will have 11 players set to be unrestricted free agents this spring and three, in particular, don’t seem too likely to return to the Big Easy in 2022.
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons make first moves of the offseason, sign 17

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts on Monday. The players are: Defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa reflects on his roller-coaster rookie season

Trevor Lawrence’s wife praised the rookie quarterback Monday after he wrapped up his first year with the Jaguars, a season filled with “lots of highs and lows.”. Taking to Instagram, Marissa Lawrence shared a collection of black-and-white photos of her postgame kiss with Lawrence from Sunday, when the Jaguars stunned the Colts with a season-ending 26-11 win.
