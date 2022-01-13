Ky. reports 11,232 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 27.39%

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky reported 11,232 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the new cases, 2,828 include those under the age of 18.

The state’s positivity rate is now 27.39%. There were also 21 new deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll up to 12,455.

Currently, there are 2,011 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 454 in the ICU and 243 on a ventilator.

The FDA shared how to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine

Wash your hands often with plain soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others

Avoid crowds and practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others)

The CDC recommends anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Kentuckians can find a test near them by visiting govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested .

The CDC also recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a booster or vaccine can visit vaccines.gov/search to find a location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.