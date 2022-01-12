ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Darren Waller: Battles with addiction made missing time harder

By Zac Wassink
 13 hours ago
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As Anna Katherine Clemmons noted for Fox Sports, current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller endured multiple suspensions earlier in his career for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy and has since spoken openly about his battles with addiction. Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Waller recently missed time due to injuries to his left knee and back and also because of a positive COVID-19 test result, and the 29-year-old addressed how difficult it was to be away from the team until his return to action for this past Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers that clinched the Raiders a wild-card playoff matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Saturday afternoon.

"Because of my disease of addiction, that can have me thinking all kinds of crazy things," Waller explained on Wednesday. "So, I've got to make sure that I'm talking about those things when I have all that idle time. I've got my therapist. Stay going to [A.A.] meetings. Stayed in the playbook. Working on music. Just staying solid, keeping my head out of that idle time and just into things that I enjoy. And stay into the game of football as much as I can."

According to ESPN stats, Waller enters the postseason second on the Raiders with 55 catches, 93 targets, and 665 receiving yards. He also contributed two touchdown receptions on the campaign.

Waller admitted watching the Raiders potentially thrive without him wasn't easy.

"So, when I'm not out there [playing], I can think these thoughts of, 'The team is balling without me being in there. Am I useless?' These irrational thoughts," he said during his comments.

The Raiders may need Waller more than ever before to complete a playoff run to remember.

