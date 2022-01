Pass-catchers like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are often the first names that come to mind when it comes to skill players in San Francisco's offense. However, the 49ers' running backs could prove to be the biggest concern to the Cowboys when the two sides meet in Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Dallas has surrendered at least 124 rushing yards in three of its last four games in addition to seven touchdowns during that stretch. The running back combination of Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson has paced San Francisco to 555 rushing yards and four touchdowns over its last four games. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO