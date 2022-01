Ronnie Spector, known for singing iconic 1960s hits like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday of cancer, her family said in a statement. She was 78. Spector, who led the girl group the Ronettes, was known for rocking the cat eye makeup and beehive hairdo that became synonymous with the era. A New York City native who grew up in East Harlem, Spector quickly became an international sensation.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO