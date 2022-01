Could anyone have predicted the DeMar DeRozan Era in Chicago getting off to this great of a start?. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live games (7-day free trial) It didn't take much time for DeRozan to dispel notions that he wouldn't be able to thrive in his new situation. After opening the season with four wins to get out to the team's best start in 25 years, the new-look Bulls have proven that their early-season success was sustainable, and much of it can be credited to DeRozan.

