Nebraska prison official accused of inmate sexual abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person was arrested after a three-vehicle crash that killed one man and closed part of Interstate 80 for more than four hours Saturday. Omaha police said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when a 2010 Nissan Maxima smashed into the back of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was stopped on the shoulder of I-80 near the 60th Street exit in Omaha.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO