Lincoln, NE

Nebraska prison official accused of inmate sexual abuse

 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested an assistant warden in the Nebraska prison system on charges alleging that...

Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the state prison system says he's considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison. The Omaha World-Herald reports the prison system on Friday announced possible locations in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties for a new 1,512-bed prison. Nebraska...
2 suspects arrested in death of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people are charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman whose remains were found near a lake in Lincoln in June. Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Friday that 25-year-old Joesef Barraza is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and three counts of first-degree sexual assault in Carly Schaaf’s death. And 25-year-old Rachel Pageler, 25, is charged with kidnapping and accessory to first-degree murder.
Man arrested after I-80 crash kills 1, injures 3 others

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person was arrested after a three-vehicle crash that killed one man and closed part of Interstate 80 for more than four hours Saturday. Omaha police said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when a 2010 Nissan Maxima smashed into the back of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was stopped on the shoulder of I-80 near the 60th Street exit in Omaha.
Threats force evacuation of McCook Walmart

McCOOK, Neb.-Shoppers at Walmart in McCook found their shopping trip cut short after threats forced police to evacuate the store on Saturday. At around 10:30 p.m., McCook police posted on social media advising residents to avoid visiting Walmart due to an "active situation." Several residents also posted to social media...
Man with knives threatened to cut off officer's arms

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Grand Island man found with several knives on him threatened to cut off a police officer's arms before he was arrested. The Grand Island Independent reports that 57-year-old Ignacio Contreras was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, running a stop sign and making menacing threats.
2 arrested for meth in Scottsbluff traffic stop

On Jan. 6 at approximately 4 p.m. Scottsbluff Police Officers made a traffic stop near East 14th Street and 12th Avenue. 35-year-old Amanda Cyr of Scottsbluff and 63-year-old Jose Rosado were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. "As part of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served at a...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 30 - Jan. 5

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

